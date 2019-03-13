Steven Gerrard 'needs time' to win major honours at Rangers, says Lee McCulloch

3:18 Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch has called for Steven Gerrard to be given time - including the summer transfer window - to achieve success Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch has called for Steven Gerrard to be given time - including the summer transfer window - to achieve success

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard needs to be given time and the summer transfer window in order to win major honours at the club, says former captain Lee McCulloch.

Rangers were knocked out of the Scottish Cup on Tuesday night following a 2-0 quarter-final home defeat to Aberdeen after they had eliminated Gerrard's side at the semi-final stage of this season's League Cup in October.

Gerrard's hopes of silverware in his first season now appear slim with Rangers trailing Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by eight points but McCulloch has called for patience in Gerrard's pursuit of honours at Ibrox.

Aberdeen have knocked out Gerrard's Rangers in both domestic cup competitions this season

"I wouldn't be too worried," he told Sky Sports News. "You've got to give him the time. He's had two transfer windows and it's hard when you're in that position to get players out as hard as it is to get players in.

"I would imagine come the summer there'll be more activity as long as the board back him and the team will look stronger.

"The recruitment has been pretty good so far but it's a massive transfer window for him and his staff come this summer.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admitted it will be tough to move on from the defeat to Aberdeen

"If they can keep hold of Alfredo Morelos then that would make a massive statement to the fans as well.

"I think the future looks good although there'll be a lot of Rangers fans hurting at the moment."

Despite their disappointing exits this season in the two domestic cups and the Europa League, McCulloch still believes Rangers can challenge for the league title this year even with the eight-point deficit to Celtic.

Rangers will have two Old Firm games to close the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic

He said: "They've got to be looking at Celtic and closing that gap.

"They've still got to play them twice, there's nine games left so there is a lot of points up for grabs and they just need to get back to winning games.

"They've got to be looking to mount a challenge this season but they can't afford to let the season fizzle out.

"Some fans will already be unhappy with the expectation levels at the club so it's up to the players to give the fans and the manager a little bit of something back."