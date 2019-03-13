Steven Gerrard takes no positives after Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by Aberdeen

0:39 Gerrard says Rangers exit to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup puts the spotlight on him Gerrard says Rangers exit to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup puts the spotlight on him

Steven Gerrard admits the blame lies with him as he prepares to finish his first season as Rangers boss empty-handed.

The Ibrox club's last remaining hope of landing a trophy was snuffed out as they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 defeat by Aberdeen.

Gerrard - whose side trail the Hoops by eight points in the Ladbrokes Premiership title race - has not been scared to let rip at his players this season when his team have failed to deliver.

But this time he took responsibility for a defeat that leaves Rangers with little but pride to play for.

Gerrard admits it will be tough to move on from the 2-0 defeat at Ibrox

The former Liverpool skipper said: “From start to finish, we were miles off tonight in every department. It is very difficult to sit here and find any positivity.

"I've put this squad together and I've picked the team and tactics, so I'll take full responsibility for it. I've sat here on a lot of occasions and took a bit of praise and accept that, so I'll sit here and take responsibility for it.

0:43 Jermain Defoe says Rangers fans should be excited by the squad that is being built at Ibrox despite their Scottish Cup exit to Aberdeen Jermain Defoe says Rangers fans should be excited by the squad that is being built at Ibrox despite their Scottish Cup exit to Aberdeen

“Those players go out there to represent the players and myself first and foremost but anyone connected with Rangers can’t be going away with any positives tonight.

“It’s a big problem and challenge for me now. If a result and performance puts the spotlight on me, that’s fine. I’ll take it on the chin, I’m man enough to accept that.

Aberdeen celebrate their Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Rangers

“It’s my job now to try and move on from this which will be tough because it was such a big game and we knew what was at stake.

“Credit to Aberdeen, they deserve to be going to Hampden. We can’t expect to be going anywhere near that place after a performance like that.

“It’s my job now to lift the players, keep us together until the end of the season and then see where we are. Then we’ll see what the summer brings.”