Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock: New Gers boss Danny Röhl wins first game in charge at Ibrox

Danny Röhl won his first league game in charge of Rangers with a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Rangers' first home Premiership win of the season gave Röhl the dream start to life in Scotland after he suffered a 3-0 Europa League defeat at Brann in his first match in charge in midweek.

But the German got the perfect response from his new side as Derek Cornelius headed in a 15th-minute opener from James Tavernier's free-kick.

Image: Derek Cornelius opened the scoring for Rangers

The Ibrox crowd then sang Röhl's name, but the positive mood was punctured when Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland made an error at a corner to allow George Stanger to finish into an empty net after the Englishman had completely missed his punch.

Butland's opposite number, Eddie Beach, then nearly made an even bigger error as his drop-kick hit Cornelius and looped back over the entire defence for Bojan Miovski to head into an empty net, but the strike was ruled offside by VAR.

The home side did manage to restore their lead just six minutes after half-time as Danilo's downward header from a fine Jayden Meghoma cross crashed in off the post.

Just six minutes later, Butland atoned for his first-half error with a superb one-handed save to stop Bruce Anderson's bottom-corner header.

Substitute Youssef Chermiti then scored his first Rangers goal since joining the club in a £10m deal from Everton with a 72nd-minute strike that Beach should have kept out.

Image: Youssef Chermiti scored his first goal for the club

Rangers were denied a fourth late on as Nicolas Raskin's goal was disallowed for offside.

Victory in Röhl's first home game in charge moves Rangers up to fifth, 13 points behind leaders Hearts, while Kilmarnock drop to eighth.