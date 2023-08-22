 Skip to content
Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven. UEFA Champions League Qualifying Play-Offs Round.

Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers 2

  • A Sima (45th minute)
  • R Matondo (76th minute)

PSV Eindhoven 2

  • I Sangare (61st minute)
  • L de Jong (80th minute)

Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: Late Luuk de Jong equaliser leaves Champions League play-off tie in the balance

Match report as Rangers draw 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League play off; Abdallah Sima fires in Rangers' opener; Ibrahim Sangare levels the match; Rabbi Matondo puts hosts back in front before Luuk De Jong replies

Alison Conroy

Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

Tuesday 22 August 2023 22:12, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 22: Rangers&#39; John Souttar goes down in the box after contact from PSV&#39;s Luuk de Jong during a UEFA Champions League play-off round first leg match between Rangers and PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox Stadium, August 22, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: PSV's Luuk de Jong makes it 2-2

Rangers' hopes of another Champions League campaign hang in the balance after a breathless 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off at Ibrox.

Abdallah Sima carved out a brilliant opener for the hosts just before the break but Ibrahim Sangare took advantage of a Ismael Saibari's good work to level the match.

Rangers substitute Rabbi Matondo had Ibrox rocking when he slammed home from Cyriel Dessers' ball but there was more drama to come.

Just four minutes later Luuk de Jong headed in from a corner to ensure the tie ended 2-2, just like a year ago.

Ross County
Rangers

Saturday 26th August 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Rangers are away to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

They will travel to the Netherlands for the second leg of their play-off against PSV on August 30. That match will kick off at 8pm.

