Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: Late Luuk de Jong equaliser leaves Champions League play-off tie in the balance

Rangers' hopes of another Champions League campaign hang in the balance after a breathless 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off at Ibrox.

Abdallah Sima carved out a brilliant opener for the hosts just before the break but Ibrahim Sangare took advantage of a Ismael Saibari's good work to level the match.

Rangers substitute Rabbi Matondo had Ibrox rocking when he slammed home from Cyriel Dessers' ball but there was more drama to come.

Just four minutes later Luuk de Jong headed in from a corner to ensure the tie ended 2-2, just like a year ago.

