Full Time

Rangers vs Ross County. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox StadiumAttendance49,222.

Rangers 4

  • J Aribo (19th minute)
  • R Kent (30th minute)
  • J Bacuna (49th minute)
  • A Iacovitti (60th minute own goal)

Ross County 2

  • J Hungbo (6th minute)
  • J White (87th minute)

full_time icon

Match ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 2.

second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 2.

free_kick_won icon

Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

goal icon

Goal! Rangers 4, Ross County 2. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Paton following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Harry Clarke (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Samuel.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces Ross Callachan.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Harry Clarke (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_won icon

James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

offside icon

Offside, Ross County. Harrison Paton tries a through ball, but Regan Charles-Cook is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ross County. Jordan White replaces Joseph Hungbo.

substitution icon

Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Jack replaces John Lundstram.

substitution icon

Substitution, Rangers. Nathan Patterson replaces Leon Balogun.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Balogun.

corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

substitution icon

Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Ryan Kent.

own_goal icon

Own Goal by Alex Iacovitti, Ross County. Rangers 4, Ross County 1.

miss icon

Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

offside icon

Offside, Ross County. Ashley Maynard-Brewer tries a through ball, but Joseph Hungbo is caught offside.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

offside icon

Offside, Ross County. Blair Spittal tries a through ball, but Connor Randall is caught offside.

corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harrison Paton.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

goal icon

Goal! Rangers 3, Ross County 1. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo.

free_kick_won icon

Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joseph Hungbo (Ross County).

start icon

Second Half begins Rangers 2, Ross County 1.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ross County. Blair Spittal replaces Jack Burroughs.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 1.

free_kick_won icon

Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jack Burroughs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Regan Charles-Cook.

yellow_card icon

Leon Balogun (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Leon Balogun (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

yellow_card icon

Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

free_kick_won icon

Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County).

offside icon

Offside, Ross County. Jordan Tillson tries a through ball, but Regan Charles-Cook is caught offside.

goal icon

Goal! Rangers 2, Ross County 1. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

free_kick_won icon

Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Calvin Bassey (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Aribo.

corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

goal icon

Goal! Rangers 1, Ross County 1. Joe Aribo (Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harrison Paton.

corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Calvin Bassey (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

free_kick_won icon

Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

offside icon

Offside, Ross County. Ashley Maynard-Brewer tries a through ball, but Regan Charles-Cook is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

yellow_card icon

Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

corner icon

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

goal icon

Goal! Rangers 0, Ross County 1. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Charles-Cook.

corner icon

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.