Match ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 2.

90'+3' Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Ross County 2.

90' Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90' Foul by Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County).

89' Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

88' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

88' Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

87' Goal! Rangers 4, Ross County 2. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Paton following a set piece situation.

86' Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

86' Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

85' Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Rangers).

85' Harry Clarke (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

84' Attempt blocked. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Samuel.

84' Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces Ross Callachan.

82' Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

82' Harry Clarke (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

80' James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

80' Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

80' Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

80' Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

77' Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

76' Offside, Ross County. Harrison Paton tries a through ball, but Regan Charles-Cook is caught offside.

74' Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

74' Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

73' Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

72' Substitution, Ross County. Jordan White replaces Joseph Hungbo.

71' Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Jack replaces John Lundstram.

70' Substitution, Rangers. Nathan Patterson replaces Leon Balogun.

70' Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

70' Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Balogun.

67' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

65' Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

64' Attempt missed. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

64' Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers).

64' Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Ryan Kent.

60' Own Goal by Alex Iacovitti, Ross County. Rangers 4, Ross County 1.

57' Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

56' Offside, Ross County. Ashley Maynard-Brewer tries a through ball, but Joseph Hungbo is caught offside.

56' Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

55' Offside, Ross County. Blair Spittal tries a through ball, but Connor Randall is caught offside.

52' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harrison Paton.

52' Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

50' Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

50' Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

49' Goal! Rangers 3, Ross County 1. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Aribo.

48' Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

48' Foul by Joseph Hungbo (Ross County).

Second Half begins Rangers 2, Ross County 1.

45' Substitution, Ross County. Blair Spittal replaces Jack Burroughs.

45'+3' First Half ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 1.

44' Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

44' Attempt blocked. Jack Burroughs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

43' Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Rangers).

43' Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Regan Charles-Cook.

41' Leon Balogun (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

41' Foul by Leon Balogun (Rangers).

41' Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

37' Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

35' Attempt saved. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.

34' Attempt saved. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

33' Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County).

32' Offside, Ross County. Jordan Tillson tries a through ball, but Regan Charles-Cook is caught offside.

30' Goal! Rangers 2, Ross County 1. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna following a corner.

29' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

28' Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Hand ball by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

28' Foul by Calvin Bassey (Rangers).

28' Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.

27' Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Aribo.

22' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

19' Goal! Rangers 1, Ross County 1. Joe Aribo (Rangers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.

18' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harrison Paton.

18' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

18' Attempt blocked. Calvin Bassey (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

17' Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

17' Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15' Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

14' Offside, Ross County. Ashley Maynard-Brewer tries a through ball, but Regan Charles-Cook is caught offside.

13' Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12' Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

11' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

11' Attempt saved. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

6' Goal! Rangers 0, Ross County 1. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Charles-Cook.

5' Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

First Half begins.