Rangers vs Slavia Prague: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Rangers vs Slavia Prague in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; Kick-off at 8pm.

Team news

Ryan Jack will be absent again for Rangers as he sits out their Europa League last-16 second-leg clash with Slavia Prague.

The Scotland midfielder was expected to shrug off a calf complaint but Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed he is not in contention to face the Czech champions and may also be a doubt for Sunday's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

Skipper James Tavernier (knee) is still out along with long-term victim Nikola Katic (knee), while Jermain Defoe has not been named in Gers' European squad. Leon Balogun, however, returns from suspension.

0:43 Steven Gerrard says Rangers must 'play both sides of the game' in their Europa League last-16 second leg against Slavia Prague at Ibrox.

Slavia Prague are waiting on a late fitness test on winger Peter Olayinka.

Striker Jan Kuchta is expected to return to the Slavia starting line-up having sat out the weekend victory at Mlada Boleslav.

Can Rangers replicate domestic success?

Having sewn up the domestic title, Rangers have the chance to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League for the first time since they lost to Zenit St Petersburg in the final in 2008.

Steven Gerrard's side have an important away goal but will be wary of what Slavia Prague did to Leicester in the previous round, drawing 0-0 at home but then winning 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Rangers hold the advantage courtesy of Filip Helander's away goal in last week's 1-1 draw at the Eden Arena but defender Borna Barisic, midfielder Glen Kamara and striker Kemar Roofe are walking a disciplinary tightrope, with all in danger of missing the first leg of a potential quarter-final tie should they pick up another booking.

0:25 Steven Gerrard has wished former Rangers boss Walter Smith well in his recovery and hopes he can return home from hospital soon

