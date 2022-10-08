Rangers 4-0 St Mirren: Antonio Colak nets double as James Tavernier and Fashion Jr also score in comfortable victory

Antonio Colak netted twice as Rangers cruised to a 4-0 victory over St Mirren to remain two points behind leaders Celtic.

Gers had won their last 11 matches against the visitors and always looked like adding another when Colak netted the first in just the fourth minute after Borna Barisic's long-range shot hit a post.

The striker then drew a foul from Declan Gallagher in the area which led to James Tavernier dispatching from 12 yards.

In-form St Mirren never found their stride as Colak wrapped up the points in the second half with a clever finish before Fashion Jr scored the goal his performance deserved in injury time.

More to follow...

What's next?

Rangers' attention turns back to the Champions League with a clash with Liverpool at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

They are away to Motherwell in their next Scottish Premiership match on 16 October, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off midday.

St Mirren host Kilmarnock on 15 October. That game kicks-off at 3pm.