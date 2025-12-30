Rangers 2-1 St Mirren: Danny Röhl's side close gap at top of Scottish Premiership after Celtic slip up

Rangers closed the gap to second-placed Celtic after beating St Mirren 2-1 at Ibrox, although still remain six points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

The Gers were winless in their last four league meetings with stubborn St Mirren, but looked to be making light work of the latest contest, scoring either side of the break via a couple of well-worked set-pieces.

Thelo Aasgaard nodded the opener from Jayden Meghoma's teasing delivery after a corner before Youssef Chermiti teed up Emmanuel Fernandez to slot beneath Shamal George from another corner routine.

Image: Thelo Aasgaard netted Rangers' opener

Rangers were in complete control until referee Ryan Lee offered St Mirren a lifeline by penalising Fernandez for an unavoidable handball after being sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR.

The decision was harsh and perhaps justice was done after Marcus Fraser was denied by Jack Butland from the resulting spot-kick - but belief among the visitors was briefly back.

Mikael Mandron then halved the deficit as momentum swung the way of Stephen Robinson's side, with St Mirren pressurising but ultimately unable to capitalise, missing three of their four big chances to draw level.

Rangers move within three points of Celtic - who slipped up at Motherwell - in the race to catch Hearts at the top, as St Mirren continue to compete at the other end of the table down in 10th. Celtic and Rangers clash in the Old Firm derby on January 3, live on Sky Sports.