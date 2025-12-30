 Skip to content

Rangers vs St Mirren; Scottish Premiership

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rangers vs St Mirren. Scottish Premiership.

Ibrox StadiumAttendance50,526.

Rangers 2

  • T Aasgaard (39th minute)
  • E Fernandez (52nd minute)

St Mirren 1

  • M Mandron (82nd minute)

Rangers 2-1 St Mirren: Danny Röhl's side close gap at top of Scottish Premiership after Celtic slip up

Report as Rangers pulled within three points of Celtic after beating St Mirren 2-1; goals from Thelo Aasgaard and Emmanuel Fernandez secured victory; Marcus Fraser missed a penalty in the second half

Laura Hunter

Football Journalist

Tuesday 30 December 2025 22:23, UK

Rangers' Emmanuel Fernandez (right) celebrates with his team mates after scoring his sides second goal during the William Hill Premiership m
Image: Emmanuel Fernandez scored Rangers' winner

Rangers closed the gap to second-placed Celtic after beating St Mirren 2-1 at Ibrox, although still remain six points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

The Gers were winless in their last four league meetings with stubborn St Mirren, but looked to be making light work of the latest contest, scoring either side of the break via a couple of well-worked set-pieces.

Thelo Aasgaard nodded the opener from Jayden Meghoma's teasing delivery after a corner before Youssef Chermiti teed up Emmanuel Fernandez to slot beneath Shamal George from another corner routine.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 30: Rangers' Thelo Aasgaard celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren at Ibrox Stadium, on December 30, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Thelo Aasgaard netted Rangers' opener

Rangers were in complete control until referee Ryan Lee offered St Mirren a lifeline by penalising Fernandez for an unavoidable handball after being sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR.

The decision was harsh and perhaps justice was done after Marcus Fraser was denied by Jack Butland from the resulting spot-kick - but belief among the visitors was briefly back.

Mikael Mandron then halved the deficit as momentum swung the way of Stephen Robinson's side, with St Mirren pressurising but ultimately unable to capitalise, missing three of their four big chances to draw level.

Rangers move within three points of Celtic - who slipped up at Motherwell - in the race to catch Hearts at the top, as St Mirren continue to compete at the other end of the table down in 10th. Celtic and Rangers clash in the Old Firm derby on January 3, live on Sky Sports.

Celtic
Rangers

Saturday 3rd January 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm

What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?

