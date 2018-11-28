Rangers vs Villarreal preview: Gers in vital Europa League showdown

Steven Gerrard had not lost a European game as Rangers manager until their 4-3 loss at Spartak Moscow

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes his side must go for victory against Villarreal with qualification for the Europa League knock-out stages on a knife edge.

If Gers can get a result against Villarreal, they will head to their final game away to Rapid Vienna with a chance of securing European action past Christmas for the first time since 2011.

But defeat combined with a win for Spartak at home to the Austrians would mean it is all over for the Light Blues.

"Everyone knows quite obviously we can't afford to lose this game," said Gerrard. "But if we bring our A game and max out, I think we're certainly capable of winning.

"Come the final whistle it's crucial we don't lose. The draw takes it to the wire - but we're going to win it."

Rangers' Kyle Lafferty celebrates his goal against Villarreal back in September

Gerrard will ram home to his players that they should not fear Villarreal, especially after September's 2-2 draw in Spain.

He added: "That result certainly gave us confidence and belief. I thought we finished as the stronger team.

"And I sense the players are ready this time. This is the stage where we want to be and this is the type of opposition we want to test ourselves against.

"Villarreal are the favourites, they have got Champions League experience and a huge budget, individual players who are worth close to £20m - but this is a great test for us."

Team news

The game on Thursday will come too early for Borna Barisic despite the left-back's return to full training. A calf injury has kept the Croatian international out for the past two months and boss Steven Gerrard does not want to risk him.

Ryan Kent (hamstring) misses out also but will rejoin his team-mates next week while Lee Wallace and Jordan Rossiter are not part of Gers' European squad. Long-term casualties Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee) remain on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Villarreal will have to do without the services of 'Carlos Bacca who was on the scoresheet when the sides met in September.

Opta stats

This will be the fourth European meeting between Rangers and Villarreal, with each of the last three ending in a draw.

Rangers are winless at home against Spanish opponents in each of their last six encounters (D4 L2), last beating - Osasuna in September 1985.

Villarreal are winless on their three visits to Scotland in European competition (D2 L1), losing 2-0 against Celtic in December 2008 in their most recent trip.

Rangers lost 4-3 to Spartak Moscow on MD4, the Scottish side haven't lost successive games in the UEFA Cup/Europa League since December 2004.

Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca scored after just 44 seconds in the previous UEFA Europa League meeting against Rangers on MD1 - the quickest goal in the competition in 2018-19.