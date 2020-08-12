Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid. UEFA Champions League Quarter Final.

Estadio Jose Alvalade.

RB Leipzig 0

    Atletico Madrid 0

      Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

      RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid preview

      Follow RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid on Sky Sports' digital platforms on Thursday with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm

      Wednesday 12 August 2020 14:17, UK

      Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says Liverpool will know what to expect when the two sides meet on Wednesday evening
      Image: Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone if fully prepared for the challenge from RB Leipzig

      Team news and ways to follow ahead of RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

      Team news

      Timo Werner has been the star for Leipzig in this competition, but he is now a Chelsea player so won't be available for this mini-tournament. Marcel Halstenberg missed a recent friendly draw with Wolfsburg with a back injury but is back in the squad and should start.

      Atletico confirmed on Monday that Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko were the individuals to test positive for coronavirus at the weekend and will take no part in this encounter as they are self-isolating.

      Apart from those two, Diego Simeone has a full squad to choose from although Thomas Partey has a slight calf strain but is expected to start.

      Partey impressed against Liverpool during the Champions League last 16
      Image: Partey impressed against Liverpool during the Champions League last 16

      How to follow

      Follow RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid on Sky Sports' digital platforms on Thursday with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm

      More on this story

      Opta facts

      • This will be the first competitive encounter between RB Leipzig and Atlético Madrid. It's also the first time RB Leipzig have been drawn against a Spanish club in European competition.
      • Atlético Madrid have reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the fifth time in the last seven seasons, a feat only Barcelona and Bayern Munich have bettered over the same period. Meanwhile, this is the first experience for RB Leizpig in the knockout phase of the competition.
      • Atlético Madrid have always progressed against German opposition in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League (vs Leverkusen in 2014/15 and 2016/17; vs Bayern Munich in 2015/16). In the European Cup era (pre-1992/93), the only time they didn't prevail was in the 1974 final against Bayern Munich (1-1; 0-4 replay).
      • None of RB Leipzig's 14 games in the UEFA Champions League has ended in a goalless draw. They've kept a clean sheet in three of their last five games, after failing to keep a single one in any of their previous nine.
      • Four of RB Leizpig's last eight goals in the UEFA Champions League have come from the penalty spot. In fact, only Atalanta (5) have benefitted from more penalties than Leipzig (4) in this season's competition.

      Quarter-final draw in full

      • Manchester City vs Lyon
      • RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
      • Barcelona vs Bayern
      • Atalanta vs PSG

      Semi-final draw

      • Manchester City or Lyon vs Barcelona or Bayern Munich
      • RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

      Champions League knockout stage - key dates

      • Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)
      • Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)
      • Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio da Luz, Lisbon)

      For a full assessment of the Champions League state of play read more here

      Have you opted into Sky Bet Club?

      Have you opted into Sky Bet Club?

      Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday to earn a free £5. Free bets will credited by 7pm on Monday.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Transfer Centre