RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Team news

Timo Werner has been the star for Leipzig in this competition, but he is now a Chelsea player so won't be available for this mini-tournament. Marcel Halstenberg missed a recent friendly draw with Wolfsburg with a back injury but is back in the squad and should start.

Atletico confirmed on Monday that Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko were the individuals to test positive for coronavirus at the weekend and will take no part in this encounter as they are self-isolating.

Apart from those two, Diego Simeone has a full squad to choose from although Thomas Partey has a slight calf strain but is expected to start.

Image: Partey impressed against Liverpool during the Champions League last 16

How to follow

Follow RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid on Sky Sports' digital platforms on Thursday with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm

Opta facts

This will be the first competitive encounter between RB Leipzig and Atlético Madrid. It's also the first time RB Leipzig have been drawn against a Spanish club in European competition.

Atlético Madrid have reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the fifth time in the last seven seasons, a feat only Barcelona and Bayern Munich have bettered over the same period. Meanwhile, this is the first experience for RB Leizpig in the knockout phase of the competition.

Atlético Madrid have always progressed against German opposition in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League (vs Leverkusen in 2014/15 and 2016/17; vs Bayern Munich in 2015/16). In the European Cup era (pre-1992/93), the only time they didn't prevail was in the 1974 final against Bayern Munich (1-1; 0-4 replay).

None of RB Leipzig's 14 games in the UEFA Champions League has ended in a goalless draw. They've kept a clean sheet in three of their last five games, after failing to keep a single one in any of their previous nine.

Four of RB Leizpig's last eight goals in the UEFA Champions League have come from the penalty spot. In fact, only Atalanta (5) have benefitted from more penalties than Leipzig (4) in this season's competition.

Quarter-final draw in full

Manchester City vs Lyon

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs Bayern

Atalanta vs PSG

Semi-final draw

Manchester City or Lyon vs Barcelona or Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League knockout stage - key dates

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)

Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)

Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio da Luz, Lisbon)

