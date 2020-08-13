RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Tyler Adams' late strike sets up Champions League semi-final with PSG

Tyler Adams' late deflected strike saw RB Leipzig reach their first-ever Champions League semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

The Bundesliga side - without star man Timo Werner - opened the scoring five minutes into the second half when Dani Olmo headed home Marcel Sabitzer's cross.

However, Diego Simeone's team drew level thanks to substitute Joao Felix, who both won and scored a penalty with 19 minutes to go.

With extra-time looming, though, Leipzig won it thanks to their own substitute as Adams saw his low drive deflect in past a helpless Jan Oblak via Stefan Savic's outstretched leg.

Julian Nagelsmann's side will now face Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final on Tuesday night.

More to follow shortly…