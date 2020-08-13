Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

RB Leipzig 2

  • D Olmo (50th minute)
  • T Adams (88th minute)

Atletico Madrid 1

  • J Sequeira (71st minute pen)

RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Tyler Adams' late strike sets up Champions League semi-final with PSG

Leipzig will now take on PSG in Lisbon on Tuesday in semi-finals

Thursday 13 August 2020 22:22, UK

RB Leipzig&#39;s Tyler Adams celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Atletico Madrid
Image: RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Atletico Madrid

Tyler Adams' late deflected strike saw RB Leipzig reach their first-ever Champions League semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in Lisbon.

The Bundesliga side - without star man Timo Werner - opened the scoring five minutes into the second half when Dani Olmo headed home Marcel Sabitzer's cross.

However, Diego Simeone's team drew level thanks to substitute Joao Felix, who both won and scored a penalty with 19 minutes to go.

With extra-time looming, though, Leipzig won it thanks to their own substitute as Adams saw his low drive deflect in past a helpless Jan Oblak via Stefan Savic's outstretched leg.

Julian Nagelsmann's side will now face Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final on Tuesday night.

