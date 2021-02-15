RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Liverpool could be without Fabinho once again as they seek a boost in the Champions League.
Fabinho missed the defeat to Leicester - Liverpool's third in a row in the Premier League - and was not pictured in training with the rest of the squad on Monday.
Ozan Kabak was involved in a mix-up with Alisson against the Foxes but Klopp could utilise his Bundesliga knowledge alongside Jordan Henderson if Fabinho fails to make it.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita has returned to training having been sidelined since before Christmas, but the Guinean midfielder will not be ready for the trip to Budapest - where the game is being played due to coronavirus - to take on his former club.
RB Leipzig will be without Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai for the last-16 first-leg tie.
How to follow
Follow RB Leipzig vs Liverpool with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- This is the first competitive encounter between RB Leipzig and Liverpool. However, this is Leipzig's third English opponent in the UEFA Champions League since the start of 2020, eliminating Tottenham in last season's round of 16 (4-0 on aggregate) and finishing ahead of Manchester United in this season's group stages (5-0 defeat away and 3-2 win at home).
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five away games against German sides, in all competitions (W3 D2). Their last defeat was in April 2002 against Bayer Leverkusen, in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League (4-2).
- RB Leipzig's only previous UEFA Champions League knockout appearance was last season when they reached the semi-finals, while Liverpool will be attempting to reach the final of the tournament for the third time in the last four campaigns.
- RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last six home matches in the UEFA Champions League (W5 D1), scoring at least two goals in each of those six games, their best-ever run on home turf in the competition.
- RB Leipzig have only kept two clean sheets in their 10 home games in the UEFA Champions League, one of them coming in their only knockout game played on home turf to this date (3-0 v Tottenham, March 2020).
- None of RB Leipzig's 22 UEFA Champions League games has ended goalless - that's more than any other side in the history of the competition.
- Penalties excluded (1 goal each), the 19 combined goals scored by RB Leipzig and Liverpool in this season's UEFA Champions League have all come from open play.
- Liverpool were the only team not to concede a single goal before half-time in this season's UEFA Champions League group stages.
- RB Leipzig conceded 12 goals in their six group games this season, more than any other team among the 16 qualified for the knockout phase.
- In the UEFA Champions League this season, RB Leipzig have allowed their opponents only 8.9 passes on average before intervening defensively (PPDA), the lowest average of any side in the competition this season, highlighting their intense pressing regimen.
- RB Leipzig wing-back Angeliño has had a hand in six UEFA Champions League goals this season (3 goals & 3 assists) - the only Spaniard with more goal involvements in the competition this season is Juventus's Álvaro Morata (7, 6 goals & 1 assist).
- Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has scored only one goal in his last 16 UEFA Champions League games, it came in last season's round of 16 return leg against Atlético Madrid.