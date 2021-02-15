RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Liverpool could be without Fabinho once again as they seek a boost in the Champions League.

Fabinho missed the defeat to Leicester - Liverpool's third in a row in the Premier League - and was not pictured in training with the rest of the squad on Monday.

0:27 Jordan Henderson was quick to dismiss rumours on social media that Liverpool duo Andrew Robertson and Alisson had been involved in a dressing room fight

Ozan Kabak was involved in a mix-up with Alisson against the Foxes but Klopp could utilise his Bundesliga knowledge alongside Jordan Henderson if Fabinho fails to make it.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita has returned to training having been sidelined since before Christmas, but the Guinean midfielder will not be ready for the trip to Budapest - where the game is being played due to coronavirus - to take on his former club.

2:20 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is 'full of energy' amid speculation he would leave his role and backs the Premier League champions to overcome their indifferent form

RB Leipzig will be without Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai for the last-16 first-leg tie.

Liverpool

