RB Leipzig vs Manchester City. UEFA Champions League Group A.

Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig 2

  • D Szoboszlai (24th minute)
  • A Valente Silva (71st minute)

Manchester City 1

  • R Mahrez (76th minute)
  • K Walker (sent off 82nd minute)

RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City: Kyle Walker sent off as Manchester City beaten in their final Champions League group game

Match report as Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva give RB Leipzig a 2-0 lead; Riyad Mahrez's header replies for Man City; Kyle Walker sent off late on after a challenge on Silva; Man City already through as Group A winners, while RB Leipzig secure their place in the Europa League

Charlotte Marsh

Football journalist

Tuesday 7 December 2021 19:55, UK

RB Leipzig players celebrate after Dominik Szoboszlai gave them the lead against Man City
Image: RB Leipzig players celebrate after Dominik Szoboszlai gave them the lead against Man City

Manchester City were beaten in their final Champions League group game 2-1 by managerless RB Leipzig, with Kyle Walker sent off late on.

The pressure was off for City, having already secured top spot in Group A last time out. Pep Guardiola made seven changes for the trip to Germany, with the game played behind closed doors due to reintroduced Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite still playing a number of his stars - including Kevin De Bruyne's first start since November 6 - it was Leipzig who took the lead in the first half after a wonderful finish from Dominik Szoboszlai (24).

Man City introduced Raheem Sterling at half-time, who gave a brief boost to the attack, but Leipzig - who parted ways with Jesse Marsch on Friday - soon doubled their lead. It was Andre Silva who fired home (71), only for Riyad Mahrez to net City's reply five minutes later.

The visitors' evening went from bad to worse when Walker was shown a straight red card late on. In a moment of madness, he caught Silva on the back of the ankles, and will now miss City's first knockout game next year.

RB Leipzig celebrated a famous victory at full-time with interim manager Achim Beierlorzer, having secured their place in the Europa League after finishing third in Group A.

While the defeat will do little to dent Man City's Champions League progress, it does end a seven-match winning run in all competitions and is a bump in the road for the momentum Guardiola was keen to keep building on in their final group game.

What's next?

Both sides are in action again on Saturday, with Leipzig hosting Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, while City entertain Wolves in the Premier League; kick-off12.30pm.

