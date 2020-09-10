Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

RC Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain. French Ligue 1.

Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

RC Lens 1

  • I Ganago (57th minute)

Paris Saint-Germain 0

    Latest French Ligue 1 Odds

    Lens 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Champions League finalists beaten by Ligue 1 newcomers

    Seven PSG first-team players were missing due to being in quarantine

    Thursday 10 September 2020 22:22, UK

    Paris Saint-Germain suffered a surprise defeat to Lens in their Ligue 1 opener
    Image: Paris Saint-Germain suffered a surprise defeat to Lens in their Ligue 1 opener

    French champions Paris St Germain, missing several players who tested positive for coronavirus, lost 1-0 at RC Lens in their first Ligue 1 game of the season after a terrible error by goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

    Just 18 days after they were beaten 1-0 in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, PSG were beaten as Lens celebrated a first victory in Ligue 1 for five years having returned to the top flight.

    Ligue 1 fixtures | Results | Table

    Pole Bulka, 20, tried to play the ball out along the floor to a team-mate, but Cameroonian forward Ignatius Gango got there first to fire into the top corner and give Lens a surprise lead in the 57th minute.

    PSG were without several players due to positive tests for the virus including world-record signing Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe.

    Trending

    Lens capitalised on a goalkeeping error to take the lead in the second half
    Image: Lens capitalised on a goalkeeping error to take the lead in the second half

    They could only field four players who started their 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in last month's Champions League final.

    Lens were playing their first home game back in the top flight after five years in Ligue 2 and they were able to enjoy the moment with 5,000 fans who were allowed into their stadium as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions in France.

    More on this story

    PSG will hope to have some of those seven absentees back when they take on Marseille in their next Ligue 1 game next Sunday.

    Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

    Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

    Another year, another £50,000 jackpot on the line. Sky Sports Fantasy Football makes its return for the 2020/21 season.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Free Virtual Golf Game