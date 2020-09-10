Lens 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Champions League finalists beaten by Ligue 1 newcomers

French champions Paris St Germain, missing several players who tested positive for coronavirus, lost 1-0 at RC Lens in their first Ligue 1 game of the season after a terrible error by goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Just 18 days after they were beaten 1-0 in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, PSG were beaten as Lens celebrated a first victory in Ligue 1 for five years having returned to the top flight.

Ligue 1 fixtures | Results | Table

Pole Bulka, 20, tried to play the ball out along the floor to a team-mate, but Cameroonian forward Ignatius Gango got there first to fire into the top corner and give Lens a surprise lead in the 57th minute.

PSG were without several players due to positive tests for the virus including world-record signing Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Image: Lens capitalised on a goalkeeping error to take the lead in the second half

They could only field four players who started their 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in last month's Champions League final.

Lens were playing their first home game back in the top flight after five years in Ligue 2 and they were able to enjoy the moment with 5,000 fans who were allowed into their stadium as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions in France.

PSG will hope to have some of those seven absentees back when they take on Marseille in their next Ligue 1 game next Sunday.