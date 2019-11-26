Reading vs Leeds preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Andy Yiadom picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 1-0 defeat to Brentford

Reading face Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Reading's preparations for the visit of Leeds took a blow in the 1-0 defeat to Brentford at Griffin Park, as full-back Andy Yiadom picked up his fifth booking of the season, triggering a one-match suspension.

The Royals could also be without frontman Sam Baldock, who took a knock against the Bees. Lucas Joao is yet to return to full fitness and the game could come too soon for Lucas Boye, who made his return from injury in west London.

In his pre-match press conference, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that he would have the same squad that beat Luton 2-1 at his disposal for the trip to Berkshire on Tuesday.

Eddie Nketiah will not be in contention until next Thursday, while Pablo Hernandez does look set to start at the Madejski Stadium. Meanwhile, Liam Cooper will face a late fitness test and, should he not be fit, Gaetano Berardi will continue in defence.

Recent form

Having been beaten by a solitary Ollie Watkins goal in the 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, Reading's upturn in fortunes under Mark Bowen came to an end with their first defeat in five. The Royals have pulled clear of the relegation zone in recent weeks and now sit six points of the top half of the table.

Leeds, meanwhile, have won three of their last five games, seeing off Luton, Blackburn and QPR. Their resolute defending has seen them concede just three goals across that period.

What the managers said...

Reading boss Mark Bowen: "If it had been a win, loss or draw against Brentford, we knew that we'd be able to go into the Leeds game saying, 'look how far we've come'. I know that we have come a fair way. So we need to make sure we put in a performance on Tuesday night. My boys will be up for it, no doubt.

"We will be prepared for it, no doubt about that. We will have a game-plan going into it, and we will make sure that we rest and recover. I know that if we get the desire, work-rate and aggression, which we have to have in our play, then we will win more games than we lose."

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: "Their results have improved, their shape has stayed the same, and the proposal of the new manager was welcomed. I always try to interpret coaches regarding how their team plays, they are an offensive team, and their midfielders are creative.

"Both of their attackers have an impact on play, the full backs also have an impact in the attack. They attack with seven players, so this manager knows what he wants."

Latest highlights

Talking point: The best defensive midfielder in England?

Not only has Marcelo Bielsa brought the Premier League return Leeds have craved for more than a decade closer than ever, his knowledge of the game has allowed Kalvin Phillips to flourish in a defensive midfield position the player himself might never have considered.

The stats this season show the 23-year-old is having more influence on the side than ever, but how much longer will he remain at Elland Road, should he continue to perform in the same manner? Is an England call-up on the horizon?

Opta stats

Reading lost both league matches against Leeds last season, losing 1-0 under Paul Clement in November 2018 and 3-0 in March 2019 under Jose Manuel Gomes.

Leeds are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Reading for the first time.

Reading haven't won four consecutive home league games since April 2017 under Jaap Stam.

Leeds United are looking to win four consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of seven in a row in November and December 2018.

Reading's top scorers in the Championship this season are Ovie Ejaria and George Puscas (three each), making them the lowest top-scorers at all Championship clubs this season.

Patrick Bamford has scored in seven away league matches for Leeds and ended on the winning side in all seven, including their 2-1 win at Luton last time out.

Prutton's prediction

Who would've predicted the start Mark Bowen would have had as Reading boss? His unbeaten start came to an end against Brentford, but things look to have improved greatly from when Jose Gomes was in charge. Despite that, I can't see past Leeds, with a fourth win on the spin on the cards for Marcelo Bielsa's side at the Madejski.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)