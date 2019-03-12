Reading 0-3 Leeds: Pablo Hernandez scores two as Marcelo Bielsa's men top Championship

Mateusz Klich celebrates scoring for Leeds

Two goals from Pablo Hernandez and one from Mateusz Klich helped Leeds return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 3-0 win over Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Klich rounded off a slick team move to settle Leeds' nerves after a frenetic start (14) and Hernandez tucked home via the post to strengthen the visitors' grip on their struggling opponents.

The Spaniard then scored the goal of the game with a thunderous effort from 20 yards (43), while Jose Gomes' relegation-threatened Royals struggled to test Kiko Casilla between the sticks for the Whites.

Leeds could be usurped at the top by Norwich on Wednesday evening while Reading remain just three points above the drop zone with nine games remaining.

Despite having a hotly-anticipated Yorkshire derby clash with Sheffield United on Saturday lunchtime, Marcelo Bielsa named an identical 18-man Leeds squad following Saturday's victory while Jose Gomes set up his side to strive for dominance in Berkshire.

As such, it was the Royals who forced the first shot on target, when Andy Yiadom stung Kiko Casilla's palms from close range, but as the visitors grew into the game, Klich soon plundered the opener.

Mo Barrow's ill-timed slide afforded Luke Ayling space to cross from the right-hand side of the area and Patrick Bamford dummied for the Polish midfielder to slot past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Within seven minutes, there was a second and Ayling - who later narrowly avoided being sent off for a second booking - was involved again, fizzing a pass to Hernandez, who confidently struck a second which ricocheted off the far post, before nestling in the back of the net.

And two minutes before the break, the victory was all but sealed when the 33-year-old former Valencia winger bought himself a yard and scored his 10th of the season with a powerful effort.

Leeds could quite easily have scored several more in the final 15 minutes, when Patrick Bamford squandered three chances, and though Yiadom stung the palms of Casilla, superior game management saw Leeds through after the break.

What's next?

Reading face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, while Leeds host Sheffield United on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.