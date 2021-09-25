Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Reading 1

  • A Halilovic (55th minute)

Middlesbrough 0

  • M Crooks (sent off 86th minute)

Reading 1-0 Middlesbrough: Alen Halilovic seals win for troubled Royals

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Reading and Middlesbrough at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as Alen Halilovic's second-half goal sealed victory for the Royals on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday 25 September 2021 15:00, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Middlesbrough.

Reading put a difficult week behind them with a battling 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

With a potential points deduction looming on the horizon, Veljko Paunovic's side responded thanks to a second-half strike from Alen Halilovic at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It is three wins from three for the Royals, and also a first clean sheet of the campaign. For Middlesbrough, it was another disappointing performance in what has been a poor start to the season. They remain on just nine points from as many games, and ended the game with 10 men after a late red card for Matt Crooks.

Reading see off Boro to continue winning run

READING, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Reading United&#39;s Alen Halilovic (2nd left) celebrates scoring his side&#39;s first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Middlesbrough at Madejski Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Reading, England. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)..
Image: Reading celebrate their winning goal

It looked as though Middlesbrough had got off to the best possible start as Crooks headed in after just two minutes, but the flag was up on the far side swiftly as Isaiah Jones had taken the ball out of play before crossing for his team-mate.

Reading had one great chance after 22 minutes themselves, as they found the in-form John Swift free in the box, but he could only shoot straight at Joe Lumley when he should have done far better.

They went even closer two minutes after the break after a fine move led to Danny Drinkwater threading Tom Dele-Bashiru in behind, but Lumley raced off his line to deny him with a good stop.

Neil Warnock says referee Peter Bankes is a good referee but does not agree with his decision to send off Matt Crooks in their 1-0 defeat at Reading.

After 55 minutes they did find what turned out to be the winner, however. It was another great sweeping move from the Royals, and it was no surprise that Swift was the man at the heart of it, as he charged into the box and pulled the ball back for Halilovic, who bundled the ball inside the near post somewhat fortunately as he struck the ball off his own left leg to wrongfoot Lumley.

And a bad afternoon got worse for Boro in the 87th minute as Crooks saw red for what referee Peter Banks deemed to be a dangerous challenge on goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Man of the Match: John Swift

Man of the match John Swift says hard work was the key to Reading’s win over Middlesbrough.

Where would Reading be without John Swift this season? By full-time of this game no man in the Championship had more goals, and he also had more assists than anyone else. He provided another brilliant one at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with his work proving pivotal in the winner scored by Halilovic. He's probably the standout midfielder in the second tier right now.

Middlesbrough
Sheffield United

Tuesday 28th September 7:30pm Kick off 7:45pm

Both sides are back in Sky Bet Championship action in midweek. Middlesbrough host Sheffield United on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports Football. Reading head to Derby on Wednesday night, live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app.

