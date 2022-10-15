Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking

Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory.

Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips.

Although Reading had much of the play in the second period, the visitors secured the three points in the 72nd minute through a fine goal from defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Beale, Albion's under-21 coach, took temporary charge after Bruce was dismissed following a run of just one victory in 13 league games this season.

Bruce had won only eight of his 32 games in all competitions since succeeding Valerien Ismael in February.

Reading had enjoyed contrasting fortunes, winning six of their past 10 outings to take them into the play-off spots.

However, it was West Brom who began positively, with the lively Brandon Thomas-Asante seeing a powerful shot blocked in the early exchanges.

Phillips blazed wildly off target and then home goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis had to tip behind another attempt from Asante-Thomas.

Reading were without manager Paul Ince due to illness - though not thought to be Covid-related - and had assistant boss Alex Rae in the dug-out.

As Rae watched on, Reading gradually stemmed the Albion flow and started to venture forward for the first time, with Andy Carroll heading over from a Tom Ince corner.

West Brom quickly countered and were rewarded midway through the half when Phillips breezed past Nesta Guinness-Walker and cut in from the right.

Phillips looked up, spotted Bouzanis vulnerable at his near post and coolly slotted home.

Reading pressed hard for the equaliser before the break and Lucas Joao should have done better when nodding wide from a Junior Hoilett cross.

Although the hosts again pushed forward strongly after the interval, they were unable to find any way past the resilient Albion rearguard.

West Brom relied mostly on the swift break and twice might have extended their lead.

Grady Diangana took too long to control a precise Jed Wallace cross and allowed the backtracking home defence to crowd him out.

Wallace then escaped along the right flank but, as he went for the final pass into the danger area, he was also denied at the vital moment.

But Albion did stretch their advantage 18 minutes from the end when Gardner-Hickman took advantage of a poor error from Jeff Hendrick in midfield.

Gardner-Hickman strode onwards and unleashed a fierce 20-yard drive that flew past Bouzanis - for his first goal for the club.

Reading tried to peg back the deficit late on but Albion keeper Alex Palmer made fine saves to deny Mamadou Loum and Yakou Meite.

What the managers

Reading assistant Alex Rae: "We were bitterly disappointed to lose the game," Rae said. "I thought that we had done enough to get something out of it. We made a slow start and we had to defend their first goal a lot better than we did. At half-time, we asked the boys to be more aggressive in our play. We needed to get after West Brom much more.

"It was fairly evident that we were looking to create some good moments in the second half and show more composure. We might have capitalised on that but we have to give their keeper [Alex Palmer] credit. He pulled off a few decent saves."

Interim West Brom boss Richard Beale: "I was absolutely buzzing after that. It was such a fantastic feeling to get the win today. And to be part of that win, in front of all our fans, it was just testament to all the hard work that everyone has put in behind the scenes. I've only been in this position for one week but they've been doing it all season. There's just too many to mention I'm the one here talking but there's lots of people behind the scenes who have helped towards that performance today."

"It's only one win so we've got to keep going. A fast start, we talked about it. I'm sure that every team talks about it.

But the lads were well up for it and that was key, that was crucial. I said to the players that, the way they've trained this week, turn up and show some sweat and show some courage. The result is almost out of your hands so don't worry, play free. As long as you show that sweat and courage, that's fine."