83' Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.

81' Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).

81' Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

80' Substitution, Reading Women. Gemma Evans replaces Deanna Cooper.

79' Substitution, Reading Women. Sanne Troelsgaard replaces Tia Primmer.

79' Offside, Reading Women. Rachel Rowe tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.

79' Attempt blocked. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

78' Attempt missed. Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.

77' Attempt missed. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rhiannon Roberts following a fast break.

76' Attempt saved. Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

76' Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.

75' Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

75' Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

75' Foul by Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women).

73' Goal! Reading Women 2, Liverpool Women 3. Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) header from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross.

73' Substitution, Liverpool Women. Leighanne Robe replaces Shanice van de Sanden.

73' Substitution, Liverpool Women. Missy Bo Kearns replaces Rachel Furness.

72' Attempt blocked. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.

71' Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.

69' Substitution, Reading Women. Emma Harries replaces Charlie Wellings.

68' Goal! Reading Women 2, Liverpool Women 2. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Megan Campbell.

67' Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

67' Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Substitution, Liverpool Women. Rhiannon Roberts replaces Emma Koivisto.

64' Substitution, Liverpool Women. Megan Campbell replaces Taylor Hinds.

63' Goal! Reading Women 2, Liverpool Women 1. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Wellings following a set piece situation.

63' Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

63' Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross following a set piece situation.

63' Tia Primmer (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

63' Foul by Charlotte Wardlaw (Liverpool Women).

62' Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tia Primmer.

57' Attempt missed. Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a set piece situation.

56' Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

56' Foul by Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women).

55' Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.

52' Attempt missed. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

51' Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Foul by Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women).

50' Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

50' Attempt blocked. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shanice van de Sanden.

46' Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).

46' Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins Reading Women 1, Liverpool Women 1.

45'+4' First Half ends, Reading Women 1, Liverpool Women 1.

45'+4' Goal! Reading Women 1, Liverpool Women 1. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

45'+3' Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

45'+3' Foul by Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women).

45'+2' Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+2' Foul by Charlotte Wardlaw (Liverpool Women).

45'+1' Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women).

44' Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Diane Caldwell.

44' Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

44' Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Diane Caldwell.

43' Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

43' Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Attempt missed. Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Deanna Cooper.

42' Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Foul by Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women).

41' Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

41' Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

39' Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

38' Attempt blocked. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.

37' Attempt missed. Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross following a corner.

35' Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

31' Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

30' Tia Primmer (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women).

27' Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet with a headed pass.

25' Attempt missed. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Hinds following a set piece situation.

24' Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

24' Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

21' Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

21' Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Offside, Reading Women. Natasha Dowie tries a through ball, but Amalie Eikeland is caught offside.

16' Goal! Reading Women 0, Liverpool Women 1. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross.

13' Attempt saved. Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross.

12' Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women).

10' Attempt missed. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.

9' Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

9' Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).

7' Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).

7' Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

6' Attempt blocked. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.

5' Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lily Woodham.

First Half begins.