Reading Women vs Liverpool Women. Women's Super League.
Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Attempt blocked. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.
Attempt missed. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rhiannon Roberts following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal! Reading Women 2, Liverpool Women 3. Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) header from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.
Goal! Reading Women 2, Liverpool Women 2. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Megan Campbell.
Goal! Reading Women 2, Liverpool Women 1. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Wellings following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tia Primmer.
Attempt missed. Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.
Attempt missed. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shanice van de Sanden.
Goal! Reading Women 1, Liverpool Women 1. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Deanna Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.
Attempt missed. Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Hinds following a set piece situation.
Goal! Reading Women 0, Liverpool Women 1. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross.
Attempt saved. Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross.
Attempt missed. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.
Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lily Woodham.