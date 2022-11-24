 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Reading Women vs Liverpool Women. Women's Super League.

Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading Women 2

  • T Primmer (49th minute)
  • N Dowie (63rd minute)

Liverpool Women 3

  • K Stengel (16th minute, 68th minute)
  • R Roberts (73rd minute)

corner icon

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).

free_kick_won icon

Megan Campbell (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

substitution icon

Substitution, Reading Women. Gemma Evans replaces Deanna Cooper.

substitution icon

Substitution, Reading Women. Sanne Troelsgaard replaces Tia Primmer.

offside icon

Offside, Reading Women. Rachel Rowe tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rhiannon Roberts following a fast break.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

corner icon

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.

yellow_card icon

Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women).

goal icon

Goal! Reading Women 2, Liverpool Women 3. Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool Women) header from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross.

substitution icon

Substitution, Liverpool Women. Leighanne Robe replaces Shanice van de Sanden.

substitution icon

Substitution, Liverpool Women. Missy Bo Kearns replaces Rachel Furness.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.

substitution icon

Substitution, Reading Women. Emma Harries replaces Charlie Wellings.

goal icon

Goal! Reading Women 2, Liverpool Women 2. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Megan Campbell.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

free_kick_won icon

Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

substitution icon

Substitution, Liverpool Women. Rhiannon Roberts replaces Emma Koivisto.

substitution icon

Substitution, Liverpool Women. Megan Campbell replaces Taylor Hinds.

goal icon

Goal! Reading Women 2, Liverpool Women 1. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Wellings following a set piece situation.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

post icon

Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross following a set piece situation.

free_kick_won icon

Tia Primmer (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Charlotte Wardlaw (Liverpool Women).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tia Primmer.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross following a set piece situation.

free_kick_won icon

Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

free_kick_won icon

Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shanice van de Sanden.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).

free_kick_won icon

Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

start icon

Second Half begins Reading Women 1, Liverpool Women 1.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Reading Women 1, Liverpool Women 1.

goal icon

Goal! Reading Women 1, Liverpool Women 1. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

free_kick_won icon

Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women).

free_kick_won icon

Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Charlotte Wardlaw (Liverpool Women).

free_kick_won icon

Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women).

corner icon

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Diane Caldwell.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

corner icon

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Diane Caldwell.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

free_kick_won icon

Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Deanna Cooper.

free_kick_won icon

Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

free_kick_won icon

Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

corner icon

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

yellow_card icon

Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Tia Primmer (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet with a headed pass.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Taylor Hinds following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

free_kick_won icon

Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

free_kick_won icon

Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

offside icon

Offside, Reading Women. Natasha Dowie tries a through ball, but Amalie Eikeland is caught offside.

goal icon

Goal! Reading Women 0, Liverpool Women 1. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Melissa Lawley with a cross.

free_kick_won icon

Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham with a cross.

free_kick_won icon

Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Women).

free_kick_won icon

Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

corner icon

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melissa Lawley.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lily Woodham.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.