Reading Women 3-3 Liverpool Women: Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scores late equaliser for home side

Reading snatched a late equaliser as they drew 3-3 with Liverpool in their Women's Super League match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Katie Stengel headed the visitors in front after 16 minutes, with Royals teenager Tia Primmer equalising in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Natasha Dowie then put Reading in front with a goal against her former club just after the hour, only for Stengel to swiftly nod Liverpool back on level terms.

Image: Katie Stengel celebrates scoring against Reading

Rhiannon Roberts then headed in what looked to have been the winner with 15 minutes left, but Reading substitute Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen grabbed an equaliser in the 89th minute when her header across goal dropped over the line off a Liverpool defender to secure a point.

The draw moves Reading four points clear of the relegation place which is occupied by bottom-side Leicester, while the Reds are now five points clear of the Foxes.

Reading are in League Cup action on Sunday as they travel to Southampton for a 2pm kick-off followed by a home game against Tottenham in the WSL on December 4 at 12.30pm.

Liverpool's next game is also in the League Cup as they host Blackburn on Sunday at 2pm with the Reds then returning to WSL action on December 4 against West Ham in a 2pm kick-off.