Man City clinch final WSL Champions League spot as Tottenham sign off with victory against Leicester

Manchester City clinched the final WSL Champions League spot with a 4-0 win at Reading, as Spurs signed off a successful season with a 1-0 victory against Leicester at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At kick-off, City knew that if they lost and local rivals Manchester United won they would be pipped for third place, but City were comfortable by half-time after goals from Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw.

An 85th-minute goal from Ellen White and an added-time penalty from Alex Greenwood made the result safe, and means City head into next Sunday's FA Cup final against Chelsea in fine form.

It has been quite the resurgence from Gareth Taylor's side, who saw his team decimated by injury early on in the season.

Image: Alex Greenwood celebrates scoring Manchester City's fourth goal

But a turnaround in the second half of the campaign has seen them secure the final European place, beating local rivals Manchester United to third place after they lost 4-2 to WSL champions Chelsea.

After the game, Gareth Taylor hailed his side for clinching a Champions League place despite their horrendous start to the campaign. They face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next Sunday.

"Mission accomplished," he told mancity.com. "If you think about where we were seven or eight games in, earlier in the season, to do what we've done is amazing.

"It takes a real collective to do that. Behind the scenes, the players have been great. I've been demanding of them and to go on the consecutive winning run we've been on is superb. I have massive respect for them.

"I've said it before: belief has been key, and trust in the process. They're easy words to use but they're really key in showing our identity as both people and as a team.

"We've done that. At times, people have been quick to judge us from the outside world but inside the organisation, it's been great - we've trusted each other and we've got there."

Image: Ashleigh Neville celebrates after giving Tottenham the lead against Leicester

Tottenham consolidated fifth place with a 1-0 win over Leicester thanks to Ashleigh Neville's goal early in the second half.

Although challenging for the Champions League spots for much of the season, Spurs end the campaign 10 points adrift of the top four. Leicester finish their first season in the WSL two points clear of the relegation places.

In East Sussex, Brighton and Everton drew 1-1. Nathalie Bjorn's penalty in stoppage time gave the Toffees a half-time lead but it lasted just seven minutes after the restart when Aileen Whelan pulled Albion level.

Birmingham, who were already relegated to the Championship, ended the season on a high with a 1-0 win over Midlands rivals Aston Villa in the Second City derby. Greek forward Veatriki Sarri netted the only goal in the 10th minute