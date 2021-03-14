Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Reading Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women. FA Women's Super League.

The Madejski Stadium.

Reading Women 0

    Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

      Latest FA Women's Super League Odds

      WSL: Reading and Tottenham share goalless draw

      Report as Reading and Tottenham play out a goalless draw in their Women's Super League clash at the Madejski Stadium

      By PA Sport

      Sunday 14 March 2021 16:08, UK

      Reading Women and Tottenham Women
      Image: Reading's Natasha Harding (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Shelina Zadorsky battle for the ball

      Reading and Tottenham both wasted opportunities as their Women's Super League game ended goalless at the Madejski Stadium.

      It proved to be a cagey first half with both sides failing to create clear-cut chances and maintaining their defensive shapes.

      Just before half-time, a glorious opportunity fell to Jess Fishlock as her close-range effort hit the woodwork and Tottenham cleared.

      Kelly Chambers's side continued where they left off, and centre-forward Amalie Eikeland fired a low effort that went agonisingly wide.

      Midway through the second half, Tottenham striker Rosella Ayane glided a low cross down the right that found Angela Addison at the near post, but her effort went over the bar.

      Trending

      Moments later, Ayane fired a powerful shot straight at Grace Moloney and failed to convert the rebound.

      Also See:

      In the closing stages, Kit Graham executed a dangerous cross from the right, with Alanna Kennedy's header forcing Moloney to produce an outstanding save.

      Have you played Super 6 Extra?

      Have you played Super 6 Extra?

      Predict what will unfold when Arsenal welcome Tottenham to win £5,000 for free. Entries by 4:30pm Sunday.

      Around Sky

      Watch Live with NOW TV

      Get Sky Sports