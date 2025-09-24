Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest. UEFA Europa League.
Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja.
Real Betis 2
- C Bakambu (15th minute)
- Antony (85th minute)
Nottingham Forest 2
- I da Cruz (18th minute, 23rd minute)
Real Betis 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Antony denies Ange Postecoglou first win in Europa League opener
Match report as Nottingham Forest's first match back in Europe for 29 years ends in a draw after Ange Postecoglou's half-time substitution turned the game in Betis' favour; Cedric Bakambu opened the scoring but Igor Jesus' quickfire double put Forest in front only for the win to slip away
Wednesday 24 September 2025 22:40, UK
Ange Postecoglou was denied his first win as Nottingham Forest boss by a late Antony equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Real Betis in the Europa League.
Forest trailed after Cedric Bakambu's 15th-minute goal but summer-signing Igor Jesus scored twice to put the Premier League side in front eight minutes later and they could have gone in 4-1 up after a dominant first-half display.
Postecoglou replaced midfielder Douglas Luiz with forward Dilane Bakwa at the interval due to an injury concern and Forest ceded control to Betis who equalised with five minutes to go through former Manchester United winger Antony's first goal of the season
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- Europa League 2025/26 group phase table
- Got Sky? Watch PL games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Forest will feel like victory slipped through their hands after a stunning first-half display, but they will take a point in Seville in their first European match for 29 years. Postecoglou delivered the excitement we have come to expect from him in the first game of his Europa League defence.
Ange explains Luiz substitution
When the Forest change was made at the break, it appeared as if Postecoglou was setting out to go after Betis after his side had cut the Spanish side open time after time.
However, he explained that the change, which ultimately cost Forest the three points, was enforced rather than a tactical decision.
"Douglas was feeling his hamstring, so we had to take him off," Postecoglou told TNT Sports.
On Forest losing control after the break, he added: "I guess that is what it looks like from the outside, but I really felt like we were still had control in the second half and don't think we got opened up at any stage."
Postecoglou was frustrated that his side were not out of sight at half-time, but was proud of his team's performance in testing conditions.
"Difficult place to come, difficult conditions. People don't realise the humidity out there, how energy sapping it is," he said.
"Our football was outstanding in the first half, the only thing I could fault is we didn't put them to bed. We should have finished them off in the first half."