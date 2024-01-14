 Skip to content
This is a live match.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona. Spanish Super Cup Final.

King Saud University StadiumAttendance23,977.

Real Madrid 4

  • Vinicius Júnior (7th minute, 10th minute, 39th minute pen)
  • Rodrygo (64th minute)

Barcelona 1

  • R Lewandowski (33rd minute)
  • R Araújo (sent off 71st minute)

Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Barcelona 1.
second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Barcelona 1.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nacho.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Alejandro Balde.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Federico Valverde.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Joselu replaces Jude Bellingham.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fermín López (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

João Félix (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Vinícius Júnior.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Toni Kroos.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alejandro Balde (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. João Félix (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fermín López.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a fast break.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
substitution icon

Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Rodrygo.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by João Félix (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

João Félix (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni with a through ball.
second_yellow_card icon

Second yellow card to Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fermín López.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
goal icon

Goal! Real Madrid 4, Barcelona 1. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
yellow_card icon

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

João Félix (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
substitution icon

Substitution, Barcelona. Lamine Yamal replaces Pedri.
substitution icon

Substitution, Barcelona. João Félix replaces Ferran Torres.
substitution icon

Substitution, Barcelona. Fermín López replaces Sergi Roberto.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

Second Half begins Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Federico Valverde.
free_kick_won icon

Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
yellow_card icon

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).
yellow_card icon

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
penalty_goal icon

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
yellow_card icon

Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.
penalty_won icon

Penalty Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior draws a foul in the penalty area.
goal icon

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 1. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan following a fast break.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jules Koundé (Barcelona).
free_kick_won icon

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Toni Kroos.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Christensen following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Andriy Lunin.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
post icon

Ferran Torres (Barcelona) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Pedri.
goal icon

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.
free_kick_won icon

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
free_kick_won icon

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
goal icon

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Barcelona 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham with a through ball.
corner icon

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.