Real Madrid vs Barcelona. Spanish Super Cup Final.
King Saud University StadiumAttendance23,977.
Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nacho.
Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Attempt saved. João Félix (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fermín López.
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt saved. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fermín López.
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Barcelona 1. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho.
Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 1. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Christensen following a corner.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Pedri.
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Barcelona 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo.