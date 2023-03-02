Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona: Eder Militao own goal decides ill-tempered Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

A tenacious Barcelona frustrated Real Madrid to secure a 1-0 win over their bitter rivals in an ill-tempered Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu on Thursday.

The visitors defended superbly after Madrid centre-back Eder Militao scored an own goal in the first half, managing to overcome the loss of key players Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, who all missed the game due to injuries.

It was a much-needed win for Barca after arriving in the Spanish capital under pressure, having been knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United and then losing at lowly Almeria to halt a seven-game winning streak in LaLiga.

"We would have liked to have the ball more, to control de game a little more but we fought hard and competed in a high level. They had the ball but didnt create many chances. We got the advantage for the second leg and that's really important," Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets told TVE.

Real Madrid started better and dominated the first 15 minutes, but Barcelona started to turn things around as they took control of the midfield and their defensive game plan worked brilliantly.

Barca centre back Ronald Araujo did a great job at right-back to neutralise the threat of the dangerous Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema was left alone up front.

Image: Real Madrid's Eder Militao puts the ball into his own net during the Bernabeu meeting

Madrid became frustrated and tempers flared before the hosts made the crucial mistake which gave Barca what turned out to be the winner.

Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga gifted a back pass to Ferran Torres, who reacted quickly to slide the ball to Franck Kessie.

His point-blank strike was saved by Thibault Courtois, but the rebound bounced off Militao and into the net.

The assistant referee signalled offside but the VAR replay showed Kessie was fractionally onside and the goal stood.

Image: Barcelona players celebrate after going ahead

Barcelona locked Real Madrid into an even tighter situation during the second half and although the hosts dominated possession, they rarely threatened to equalise.

Carlo Ancelotti's side did not record a single shot on target despite having almost 70 per cent of possession in the second half and Barca should have extended their lead in the 71st minute when a Kessie shot that beat Courtois was blocked by team-mate Ansu Fati.

Substitute Rodrygo had Madrid's best chance with a late long-range strike that flew narrowly wide of the post.

The teams meet again in Barcelona on April 5 with the winners to face Athletic Bilbao or Osasuna in the final.