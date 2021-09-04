Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Republic of Ireland vs Azerbaijan. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group A.

Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 0

    Azerbaijan 1

    • E Mahmudov (46th minute)

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Azerbaijan 1.

    goal icon

    Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Azerbaijan 1. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Elvin Badalov (Azerbaijan).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

    corner icon

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Matt Doherty.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Namiq Alasgarov.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Connolly with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Connolly.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Toral Bayramov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

    free_kick_won icon

    Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Toral Bayramov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Namiq Alasgarov following a corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Ozobic.

    offside icon

    Offside, Azerbaijan. Emin Mahmudov tries a through ball, but Toral Bayramov is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toral Bayramov.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Séamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Sahruddin Mahammadaliyev.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Idah.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sahruddin Mahammadaliyev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan).

    free_kick_won icon

    Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Republic of Ireland. John Egan tries a through ball, but Aaron Connolly is caught offside.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.