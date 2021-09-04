45'+2' First Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Azerbaijan 1.

45'+1' Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Azerbaijan 1. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

41' Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

41' Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

40' Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Foul by Elvin Badalov (Azerbaijan).

37' Attempt saved. Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

33' Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Matt Doherty.

33' Attempt blocked. Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Namiq Alasgarov.

32' Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Connolly with a cross.

28' Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Connolly.

28' Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.

27' Foul by Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan).

27' Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Attempt missed. Toral Bayramov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

25' Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25' Foul by Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland).

24' Attempt missed. Toral Bayramov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Namiq Alasgarov following a corner.

23' Attempt blocked. Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov with a cross.

23' Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

23' Attempt saved. Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Ozobic.

22' Offside, Azerbaijan. Emin Mahmudov tries a through ball, but Toral Bayramov is caught offside.

20' Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

20' Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Shane Duffy (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

18' Foul by Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan).

14' Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14' Foul by Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan).

13' Attempt saved. Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toral Bayramov.

10' Foul by Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland).

10' Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Attempt missed. Séamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

6' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Sahruddin Mahammadaliyev.

6' Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Idah.

5' Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

3' Foul by Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland).

3' Sahruddin Mahammadaliyev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan).

2' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Offside, Republic of Ireland. John Egan tries a through ball, but Aaron Connolly is caught offside.

First Half begins.