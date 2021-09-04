Republic of Ireland vs Azerbaijan. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group A.
Aviva Stadium.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Azerbaijan 1. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Cullen.
Attempt blocked. Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Namiq Alasgarov.
Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Connolly with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
Attempt missed. Toral Bayramov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Toral Bayramov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Namiq Alasgarov following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Anton Krivotsyuk (Azerbaijan) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov with a cross.
Attempt saved. Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Ozobic.
Attempt saved. Namiq Alasgarov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toral Bayramov.
Attempt missed. Séamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Idah.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Cullen.