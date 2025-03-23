Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria. UEFA Nations League Relegation Play-outs.
Aviva Stadium.
Republic of Ireland 1
- E Ferguson (63rd minute)
Bulgaria 1
- V Antov (30th minute)
3-2
Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Idah.
Attempt missed. Marin Petkov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Kiril Despodov following a corner.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Bulgaria 1. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Finn Azaz with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Fabian Nürnberger (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. Fabian Nürnberger (Bulgaria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kiril Despodov.
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
Attempt missed. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake O'Brien with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.
Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
Attempt blocked. Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Bulgaria 1. Valentin Antov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Georgi Milanov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiril Despodov with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.
Attempt missed. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josh Cullen following a corner.
Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.