This is a live match.

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria. UEFA Nations League Relegation Play-outs.

Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 1

  • E Ferguson (63rd minute)

Bulgaria 1

  • V Antov (30th minute)

3-2

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Filip Krastev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jack Taylor replaces Jason Knight.
free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria).
offside icon

Offside, Republic of Ireland. Adam Idah is caught offside.
substitution icon

Substitution, Bulgaria. Radoslav Kirilov replaces Marin Petkov.
substitution icon

Substitution, Bulgaria. Filip Krastev replaces Georgi Milanov because of an injury.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jimmy Dunne replaces Evan Ferguson.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Georgi Milanov (Bulgaria).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mark Sykes (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Fabian Nürnberger (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Idah.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Vladimir Nikolov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Marin Petkov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Kiril Despodov following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Mark Sykes replaces Troy Parrott.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Ryan Manning replaces Robert Brady.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Adam Idah replaces Mikey Johnston.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Bulgaria 1. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Finn Azaz with a through ball.
free_kick_won icon

Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Simeon Petrov (Bulgaria).
free_kick_won icon

Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Bulgaria).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Fabian Nürnberger (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Evan Ferguson.
substitution icon

Substitution, Bulgaria. Vladimir Nikolov replaces Bozhidar Kraev.
corner icon

Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Fabian Nürnberger (Bulgaria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kiril Despodov.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Marin Petkov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Plamen Iliev.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake O'Brien with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
free_kick_won icon

Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria).

Second Half begins Republic of Ireland 0, Bulgaria 1.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Bulgaria 1.
yellow_card icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Marin Petkov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_won icon

Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Bulgaria).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Fabian Nürnberger.
free_kick_won icon

Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Georgi Milanov (Bulgaria).
yellow_card icon

Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Marin Petkov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match (Republic of Ireland).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.
yellow_card icon

Simeon Petrov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Simeon Petrov (Bulgaria).
goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Bulgaria 1. Valentin Antov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Georgi Milanov (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiril Despodov with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Robert Brady.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Marin Petkov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Valentin Antov (Bulgaria).
offside icon

Offside, Republic of Ireland. Troy Parrott is caught offside.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Fabian Nürnberger (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria).
free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Georgi Milanov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_won icon

Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Simeon Petrov (Bulgaria).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.
free_kick_won icon

Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kiril Despodov (Bulgaria).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josh Cullen following a corner.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Brady with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Anton Nedyalkov.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.