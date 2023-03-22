 Skip to content
Republic of Ireland vs Latvia. International Match.

Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 3

  • C O'Dowda (6th minute)
  • E Ferguson (17th minute)
  • C Ogbene (64th minute)

Latvia 2

  • R Uldrikis (33rd minute)
  • S Salihovic (46th minute)

full_time icon

Match ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Latvia 2.

second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Latvia 2.

corner icon

Corner, Latvia. Conceded by James McClean.

free_kick_won icon

Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marcis Oss (Latvia).

miss icon

Attempt missed. John Egan (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a set piece situation.

free_kick_won icon

Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).

free_kick_won icon

Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Raimonds Krollis (Latvia).

end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland).

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Marcis Oss.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean.

substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jeff Hendrick replaces William Smallbone.

substitution icon

Substitution, Latvia. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Roberts Uldrikis.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Alvis Jaunzems.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Browne.

substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. James McClean replaces Callum O'Dowda.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Troy Parrott replaces Evan Ferguson.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Renars Varslavans (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

substitution icon

Substitution, Latvia. Aleksejs Saveljevs replaces Arturs Zjuzins.

substitution icon

Substitution, Latvia. Renars Varslavans replaces Andrejs Ciganiks.

miss icon

Attempt missed. John Egan (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Alvis Jaunzems.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. John Egan (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross.

yellow_card icon

Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Arturs Zjuzins.

free_kick_won icon

Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Raimonds Krollis (Latvia).

substitution icon

Substitution, Latvia. Alvis Jaunzems replaces Janis Ikaunieks.

goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 3, Latvia 2. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dara O'Shea.

substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Mikey Johnston replaces Michael Obafemi.

substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Matt Doherty.

substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. John Egan replaces Andrew Omobamidele.

free_kick_won icon

William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).

substitution icon

Substitution, Latvia. Raimonds Krollis replaces Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladislavs Sorokins.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alan Browne.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Kristers Tobers.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberts Uldrikis.

start icon

Second Half begins Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 2.

substitution icon

Substitution, Latvia. Marcis Oss replaces Daniels Balodis.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 2.

free_kick_won icon

Callum O'Dowda (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).

goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 2. Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_won icon

Michael Obafemi (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Vladislavs Sorokins.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Antonijs Cernomordijs.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Michael Obafemi (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Browne.

free_kick_won icon

Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).

goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 1. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Vladislavs Sorokins.

miss icon

Attempt missed. William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dara O'Shea.

free_kick_won icon

Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).

offside icon

Offside, Republic of Ireland. Caoimhín Kelleher tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Pavels Steinbors.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Antonijs Cernomordijs.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arturs Zjuzins with a through ball.

goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 0. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.

free_kick_won icon

Michael Obafemi (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland).

free_kick_won icon

Kristers Tobers (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by William Smallbone.

corner icon

Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Kristers Tobers.

free_kick_won icon

Callum O'Dowda (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia).

goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Latvia 0. Callum O'Dowda (Republic of Ireland) with an attempt from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross.

free_kick_won icon

Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.