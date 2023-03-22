Match ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Latvia 2.

90'+4' Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 3, Latvia 2.

90'+3' Corner, Latvia. Conceded by James McClean.

90'+1' Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

90'+1' Foul by Marcis Oss (Latvia).

90' Attempt missed. John Egan (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a set piece situation.

89' Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

89' Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).

89' Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

89' Foul by Raimonds Krollis (Latvia).

88' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

87' Delay in match because of an injury Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland).

84' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Marcis Oss.

83' Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean.

82' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jeff Hendrick replaces William Smallbone.

81' Substitution, Latvia. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Roberts Uldrikis.

80' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Alvis Jaunzems.

78' Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Browne.

77' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. James McClean replaces Callum O'Dowda.

74' Foul by John Egan (Republic of Ireland).

74' Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

73' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Troy Parrott replaces Evan Ferguson.

73' Foul by Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland).

73' Renars Varslavans (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

71' Substitution, Latvia. Aleksejs Saveljevs replaces Arturs Zjuzins.

71' Substitution, Latvia. Renars Varslavans replaces Andrejs Ciganiks.

70' Attempt missed. John Egan (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross following a corner.

70' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Alvis Jaunzems.

70' Attempt blocked. John Egan (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross.

69' Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

69' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Arturs Zjuzins.

66' Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

66' Foul by Raimonds Krollis (Latvia).

66' Substitution, Latvia. Alvis Jaunzems replaces Janis Ikaunieks.

64' Goal! Republic of Ireland 3, Latvia 2. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

64' Attempt saved. Mikey Johnston (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dara O'Shea.

64' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Mikey Johnston replaces Michael Obafemi.

63' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Matt Doherty.

63' Substitution, Republic of Ireland. John Egan replaces Andrew Omobamidele.

57' William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).

56' Substitution, Latvia. Raimonds Krollis replaces Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

56' Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.

55' Attempt saved. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladislavs Sorokins.

52' Attempt missed. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alan Browne.

50' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Kristers Tobers.

47' Attempt missed. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberts Uldrikis.

Second Half begins Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 2.

45' Substitution, Latvia. Marcis Oss replaces Daniels Balodis.

45'+3' First Half ends, Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 2.

45'+2' Callum O'Dowda (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+2' Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).

45'+1' Goal! Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 2. Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

45' Foul by Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland).

45' Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Michael Obafemi (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

43' Foul by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).

41' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Vladislavs Sorokins.

38' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Antonijs Cernomordijs.

38' Attempt blocked. Michael Obafemi (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Browne.

34' Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

34' Foul by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).

33' Goal! Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 1. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Vladislavs Sorokins.

32' Attempt missed. William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dara O'Shea.

31' Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

31' Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).

29' Offside, Republic of Ireland. Caoimhín Kelleher tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

28' Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross following a corner.

28' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Pavels Steinbors.

28' Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.

25' Attempt missed. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross following a corner.

24' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Antonijs Cernomordijs.

23' Attempt saved. Alan Browne (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.

22' Attempt missed. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.

20' Attempt missed. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arturs Zjuzins with a through ball.

17' Goal! Republic of Ireland 2, Latvia 0. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.

15' Michael Obafemi (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).

15' Foul by Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland).

15' Kristers Tobers (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Attempt missed. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by William Smallbone.

10' Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Kristers Tobers.

8' Callum O'Dowda (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

8' Foul by Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia).

6' Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Latvia 0. Callum O'Dowda (Republic of Ireland) with an attempt from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross.

5' Jayson Molumby (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia).

4' Hand ball by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).

First Half begins.