Republic of Ireland 4-0 Qatar: Callum Robinson hat-trick sees off World Cup hosts in friendly

Callum Robinson scored a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland beat World Cup hosts Qatar 4-0 to win back-to-back games for the first time since March 2019.

Robinson, whose first-half double in Azerbaijan on Saturday set up a 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory, repeated the trick inside 13 minutes at the Aviva Stadium and then added a third eight minutes after the restart to become the first Ireland player to complete a treble since Robbie Keane against Gibraltar in October 2014.

The West Brom striker, who found himself in the headlines last week after revealing he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 despite twice testing positive for the virus, had scored only one senior international goal before meeting up with his team-mates this month.

Defender Shane Duffy helped himself to a fourth as manager Stephen Kenny, who had won only one of his first 16 games in charge, celebrated a second victory inside four days, albeit tinged with sadness at the knowledge that his side will not be in Qatar when world football convenes next year.

For Felix Sanchez’s side, who lost 3-0 in Portugal at the weekend, it proved a sobering evening as their winless run as they attempt to gain international experience ahead of the tournament stretched to six games with Republic keeper Caoimhin Kelleher not having to make a save of note on his first senior start.

Ireland, ranked seven places below the visitors by FIFA, could hardly have got off to a better start as a team featuring five changes to the one which won in Baku carried that momentum into their latest mission.

Image: Callum Robinson followed up his goals at the weekend with a hat-trick on Tuesday

Robinson was again the man who set the ball rolling, exchanging passes with Jamie McGrath and Conor Hourihane to work his way in from the left flank before unleashing a shot which looped up off unfortunate defender Bassam Hisham Alrawi and over keeper Meshaal Barsham.

The Qataris were still bemoaning their misfortune when their night took a further turn for the worse within nine minutes when Karim Boudiaf’s clumsy challenge on McGrath sent the midfielder sprawling inside the box and left Northern Irish referee Keith Kennedy with little option but to point to the spot.

Robinson immediately grabbed the ball and confidently sent the keeper the wrong way to make it 2-0 in front of a delighted reduced capacity sell-out crowd of 25,749.

Rocked by the double setback, Qatar gradually started to work their way into the game and skipper Hassan Al-Haydos drilled wide from 25 yards with 20 minutes gone as Al-Haydos and Akram Afif started to pull the strings.

Image: Shane Duffy scored the Republic of Ireland's fourth goal

However, with Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick giving the home side a midfield base and Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens revelling in the space out wide, they threatened to extend their advantage.

John Egan headed over from Hourihane’s 35th-minute corner, but central defensive partner Duffy had to be at his best to nip the ball off Al-Haydos’ toe after he had been played in cleverly by Afif.

Barsham was spared by his crossbar with five minutes of the half remaining after Chiedozie Ogbene had got his head to Robinson’s inviting cross, but Kenny’s men went in at the break reflecting upon half a job well done.

Cyrus Christie replaced Doherty, who had required treatment before the break, ahead of the restart, but the pattern remained largely the same with Afif causing problems, but not where it mattered and Ireland continuing to look the more potent.

Image: The Republic of Ireland cruised past World Cup hosts Qatar in their friendly

They struck again with 53 minutes gone when Robinson ran on to Hendrick’s nicely-weighted through-ball and slid a shot past Barsham’s despairing dive, and the keeper was picking the ball out of his net for a fourth time within six minutes after Duffy had powered home a towering header from Hourihane’s corner.

Hendrick drilled an 81st-minute shot just wide as Ireland pressed for a fifth, but they left the pitch more than satisfied with their night’s work.

Kenny: Robinson has more to give

Stephen Kenny is hoping in-form striker Callum Robinson realises how important he could be to the Republic of Ireland after scoring five goals in his last two games.

"He's very good in the group, he's a really bubbly character with a lot of decency, a lot of good points as a person," the manager said.

"But as a player, he has more to give. He's obviously missed that much, which has been difficult, so to get those five goals now will give him real belief over the next while, I hope.

"When we started marking out medium and long-term strategies for the team, one of the things that we were looking at

doing, the Nations League in June, our ambition is to win the group.

"We will take the Nations League extremely seriously with a determination to win the group because that gives you a Euro play-off.

"We can strive to do that. That's the ambition, that's what I want to do and I feel it's realistic to want to do that."

Qatar boss Felix Sanchez was left to bemoan a disastrous start from which his side never recovered.

He said: "It was a tough game for us, of course, obviously from the very beginning. We conceded a very early goal and after that we showed we were not today at the level that we expected to be.

"But that's football. We need to learn from our mistakes. When you are playing at this level, you need to be at your top level.

"We needed a good performance today and we couldn't, so we need to keep working and try to fix the things that we did wrong in this game."

Opta stats

Ireland earned their first home win in any competition since November 2019 (3-1 vs New Zealand), ending a run of seven home games without victory (D5 L2).

This was Ireland's biggest victory since beating Oman 4-0 in a friendly in August 2016.

Callum Robinson became the first player to score 2+ goals in consecutive appearances for Republic of Ireland since Robbie Keane in June 2013.

What's next?

The Republic of Ireland will play their final two World Cup Qualifiers next month. They host Portugal on Thursday 11 November before travelling to Luxembourg on Sunday 14 November. Both games will be shown live on Sky Sports.