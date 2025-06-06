Republic of Ireland vs Senegal. International Match.
Aviva Stadium.
Attempt missed. Cheikh Sabaly (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by El Diouf with a cross.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Senegal 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland).
Attempt missed. Ismail Jakobs (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Smallbone with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Boulaye Dia (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Lamine Camara.
Attempt blocked. Boulaye Dia (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mamadou Camara.
Attempt blocked. Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jack Taylor (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Brady.
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Seck (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ismail Jakobs with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Krépin Diatta (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Ismail Jakobs with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt saved. Will Smallbone (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Yehvann Diouf (Senegal). Assisted by Jason Knight.
Attempt missed. Antoine Mendy (Senegal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Senegal 0. Kasey McAteer (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Kasey McAteer (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal by Yehvann Diouf (Senegal). Assisted by Nathan Collins with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Will Smallbone (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.