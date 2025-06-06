 Skip to content
Republic of Ireland vs Senegal. International Match.

Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 1

  • K McAteer (21st minute)

Senegal 1

  • I Sarr (82nd minute)

miss icon

Attempt missed. Cheikh Sabaly (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by El Diouf with a cross.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Liam Scales replaces Robert Brady.
substitution icon

Substitution, Senegal. El Diouf replaces Ismail Jakobs.
goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Senegal 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland).
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Andrew Moran replaces Will Smallbone.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Festy Ebosele replaces Kasey McAteer.
free_kick_won icon

Lamine Camara (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).
substitution icon

Substitution, Senegal. Cherif Ndiaye replaces Boulaye Dia.
substitution icon

Substitution, Senegal. Cheikh Sabaly replaces Mamadou Camara.
offside icon

Offside, Republic of Ireland. Adam Idah is caught offside.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Habib Diarra (Senegal).
free_kick_won icon

Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Ismail Jakobs (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
corner icon

Corner,Senegal. Conceded by Will Smallbone.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Smallbone with a cross following a set piece situation.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).
free_kick_won icon

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Boulaye Dia (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Lamine Camara.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jake O'Brien replaces Ryan Manning.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Killian Phillips replaces Matt Doherty.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Habib Diarra (Senegal).
free_kick_won icon

Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
substitution icon

Substitution, Senegal. Ismaïla Sarr replaces Abdallah Sima.
substitution icon

Substitution, Senegal. Lamine Camara replaces Krépin Diatta.
free_kick_won icon

Abdallah Sima (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Will Smallbone (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Habib Diarra (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland).
corner icon

Corner,Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Ismail Jakobs.
free_kick_lost icon

Dangerous play by Mamadou Camara (Senegal).
free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
substitution icon

Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Evan Ferguson replaces Jack Taylor.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).
free_kick_won icon

Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner,Senegal. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Boulaye Dia (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mamadou Camara.
free_kick_won icon

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jack Taylor (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Krépin Diatta (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
corner icon

Corner,Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Abdoulaye Seck.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jack Taylor (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Brady.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Seck (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ismail Jakobs with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner,Senegal. Conceded by Kasey McAteer.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Krépin Diatta (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner by Caoimhín Kelleher (Republic of Ireland). Assisted by Ismail Jakobs with a cross.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ismail Jakobs (Senegal).
free_kick_won icon

Kasey McAteer (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland).
corner icon

Corner,Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Antoine Mendy.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Will Smallbone (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Yehvann Diouf (Senegal). Assisted by Jason Knight.

Second Half begins Republic of Ireland 1, Senegal 0.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Republic of Ireland 1, Senegal 0.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Antoine Mendy (Senegal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Habib Diarra (Senegal).
free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland).
corner icon

Corner,Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Ismail Jakobs.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Jack Taylor (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Krépin Diatta (Senegal).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jack Taylor (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Antoine Mendy (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

Jack Taylor (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mamadou Camara (Senegal).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kasey McAteer (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner,Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Abdoulaye Seck.
corner icon

Corner,Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Habib Diarra.
goal icon

Goal! Republic of Ireland 1, Senegal 0. Kasey McAteer (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kasey McAteer (Republic of Ireland) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal by Yehvann Diouf (Senegal). Assisted by Nathan Collins with a headed pass.
corner icon

Corner,Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Antoine Mendy.
free_kick_won icon

Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Will Smallbone (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antoine Mendy (Senegal).
free_kick_won icon

Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Mamadou Camara (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
corner icon

Corner,Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Abdoulaye Seck.
free_kick_won icon

Abdallah Sima (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland).
free_kick_won icon

Abdallah Sima (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland).
corner icon

Corner,Senegal. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
corner icon

Corner,Senegal. Conceded by Robert Brady.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.