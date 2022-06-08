Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine: Viktor Tsygankov strike seals Nations League victory

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine. UEFA Nations League Group B1.
Aviva Stadium.
Match report from Aviva Stadium, Dublin, where defeat to much-changed Ukraine sees Republic of Ireland's winless run at home in competitive matches extended to 10 games; Ireland yet to score home goal in Nations League and sit bottom of Group B1 after defeats to Armenia and Ukraine
Wednesday 8 June 2022 22:14, UK
Republic of Ireland suffered successive Nations League defeats as Ukraine bounced back from World Cup play-off heartbreak with a 1-0 victory at Aviva Stadium.
Ireland's quest for a maiden home victory in the Nations League was sharpened by their opening-round defeat in Armenia but substitute Viktor Tsygankov's second-half strike and another toothless attacking display condemned Stephen Kenny's side to defeat in Dublin.
Shane Duffy came closest to salvaging a point late on when his header was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, but a much-changed Ukraine dug deep to repel the late Irish rally as the hosts, who are yet to score a home goal in the Nations League since its inception, saw their winless run on home soil in competitive matches extend to 10 games.
Ukraine's 10 pre-match changes were an indication of just how big a toll missing out on a place at Qatar 2022 to Wales had on Olexandr Petrakov's squad, but kicking off their Nations League campaign with a victory will have begun banishing the painful memories of Cardiff.
Jason Knight, preferred on the left side of a front three to Troy Parrott, drilled an early shot at Lunin and Chiedozie Ogbene saw his near-post cross cut out after he had intercepted the keeper's attempted pass to Oleksandr Syrota as the hosts' high press paid early dividends.
Lunin had to beat away Knight's 10th-minute strike from distance with Ireland looking far more threatening than they had done at any stage in Yerevan on Saturday, although Mykhaylo Mudryk whistled a long-range effort high over Kelleher's crossbar to serve warning of what might lie in store.
Vitaliy Mykolenko drilled a speculative attempt well wide as playmaker Mykola Shaparenko started to bring his influence to bear, and Mudryk might have done better after being played into space by Shaparenko, but stabbed the ball harmlessly across goal.
However, Ogbene was equally wasteful after escaping the attentions of Syrota, blasting an ambitious 21st-minute shot straight at defender Valeriy Bondar with Callum Robinson begging for a square ball in the middle.
As the tempo settled, so too did Ukraine and Duffy had to throw himself into the path of Serhiy Sydorchuk's drive before Kelleher dealt ably with Oleksandr Zubkov's equally well-struck effort.
Robinson was appealing in vain for a 33rd-minute penalty after he had gone down under Bondar's challenge in pursuit of Jeff Hendrick's deft pass, but Ireland were spared with eight minutes of the half remaining when Taras Kacharaba's sweet strike was ruled out for offside during the build-up following a VAR review.
Knight saw a snapshot blocked within seconds of the restart after Cyrus Christie and Ogbene had combined down the right, but Ireland fell behind when Tsygankov's in-swinging free-kick eluded everyone in the middle and, with Kelleher expecting a touch, flew inside his far post.
With Shaparenko conducting and striker Artem Dovbyk stretching the home defence, the visitors dominated an Ireland side which had once again run out of inspiration, although they were desperately unfortunate not to be level with 11 minutes remaining when Duffy crashed a header against the crossbar.
Substitute Michael Obafemi glanced wide and Josh Cullen thumped a long-range attempt just wide of the same upright with Lunin rooted to the spot in a rousing finish, but it was all too little, too late and Tysgankov saw a stoppage-time shot deflected onto the bar.
The Republic of Ireland will host Scotland on Saturday at 7.45pm while Ukraine host Armenia on Saturday at 2pm.