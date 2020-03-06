Live on Sky: Ross County vs Rangers preview

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ross County vs Rangers.

Scottish Premiership.

Ross County 0

    Rangers 0

      Friday 6 March 2020 15:48, UK

      Team news and ways to follow ahead of Ross County vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

      Team news

      Rangers could be without skipper James Tavernier for their Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Ross County on Sunday.

      Steven Gerrard said: "James Tavernier got a kick that he came off with in the Hamilton game. He has had some treatment over the last couple of days. He's a doubt for the weekend but he's not ruled out. We will give him every chance."

      Filip Helander and Matt Polster returned to full training on Friday afternoon following injury but only the latter has a chance of playing in Dingwall.

      Ross Stewart is pushing for a start for Ross County after he made his return to action in County's 4-1 loss to Motherwell on Wednesday, with the 11-goal attacker returning to action as a substitute following two months out with a hamstring injury.

      Steven Gerrard says he and the players are hurting after their 1-0 defeat against Hamilton but that he is ready for an 'uphill battle' to improve results

      How to follow

      Ross County
      Rangers

      Sunday 8th March 11:30am

      Follow the match on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11.30am; Kick-off 12pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms.

