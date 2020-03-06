Steven Gerrard says Rangers players are vulnerable but he is ready for an uphill battle

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits his players are vulnerable but that he is ready for an uphill battle to change the club's season around.

Rangers have fallen 13 points behind Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title after they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Hamilton at Ibrox.

To change their fortunes, Gerrard admits he could make changes for their next Premiership match at Ross County on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

"I think after a performance or a result against Hamilton of course you're going to look to try to pick the best team available to you first and foremost, and the team that you think can get the job done.

"But of course after a result like that everyone in the team's vulnerable of course."

"I totally understand this is a results business of course and with all due respect to Hamilton, that's not an acceptable result. I'm again going to take responsibility for that.

"I hear the fans, I feel them. No one's hurting as much as myself and the players inside the dressing room so we certainly respect their reaction and we'll do everything we can to make them feel better as quick as we can, and that's what we've got to do.

"But that's why it's about actions now rather than words but we definitely feel and hear the fans."

Gerrard admits he is under pressure and he was asked if the few days have been the most challenging week of his managerial career after a league defeat to Hamilton and a Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Hearts.

"I think the whole 20 months has been challenging but of course when results are not good enough in a short space of time there's more heat and more pressure on myself which I accept.

"So, in many ways, it probably has been challenging.

"But even when we're winning this job is challenging because you've got to try and obviously do everything you can to continue that.

"This is one of the most challenging jobs I'll do, I knew that. And it hasn't disappointed."