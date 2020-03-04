Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rangers vs Hamilton Academical.

Scottish Premiership.

Rangers 0

    Hamilton Academical 1

    • D Moyo (56th minute)

    Rangers 0-1 Hamilton: Steven Gerrard's side stunned at Ibrox

    Rangers had 31 attempts on goal but failed to score

    Wednesday 4 March 2020 21:44, UK

    David Moyo celebrates with his team-mates after making it 1-0 to Hamilton against Rangers
    Image: David Moyo celebrates with his team-mates after making it 1-0 to Hamilton against Rangers

    Rangers were stunned by relegation-threatened Hamilton on Wednesday night as they lost 1-0 at Ibrox to fall 13 points behind Celtic.

    What's next?

    Rangers go to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday at midday, live on Sky Sports Football, while Hamilton host Kilmarnock at 3pm on Saturday.

    Ross County
    Rangers

    Sunday 8th March 11:30am
