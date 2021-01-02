Ross County 1-1 St Johnstone: Craig Conway penalty cancels out Ross Draper opener

Ross County slipped back to the foot of the Scottish Premiership as other results went against them and they drew 1-1 with St Johnstone at home.

Ross Draper had given the Staggies a first-half lead in the 20th minute, only for Craig Conway to score from the penalty spot five minutes later after he had been brought down inside the box.

Jason Naismith made his return to the Staggies line-up two-and-a-half years after leaving for Peterborough, while Danny McNamara made his final St Johnstone start before returning to parent club Millwall.

County took control of the early exchanges, having the majority of possession as the Saints looked sluggish at the first whistle.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between for either side though until Draper put the hosts in front.

Naismith had delivered a dangerous ball into the middle from the right flank, which was not dealt with by the visitors with multiple County shirts looming, and Draper ran on to the loose ball to slot into the corner of the net.

Image: Ross County's Michael Gardyne and St Johnstone's Callum Booth tussle

It was a short-lived advantage though, as St Johnstone equalised five minutes later. The visitors' response to going behind was to press County all over the park, and with the Staggies forced deep into their own half Keith Watson was sold short, and in his desperation to reach the ball he clattered into Conway.

A penalty was given, and although Ross Laidlaw guessed the right way, Conway himself converted to level the scores.

St Johnstone had the first real chance to make it 2-1 in the 66th minute, when they outnumbered County's defenders three-to-two on a counter attack.

When David Wotherspoon headed into the path of Chris Kane, the visitors looked destined to take the lead, but he missed the target.

The Perth outfit would continue to have the better chances, and it took a good save from Laidlaw to deny Liam Gordon, who had connected with a Conway free-kick at the back post.

Laidlaw had another save to make from Murray Davidson before his opposite number Zander Clark produced a great stop with five minutes left on the clock to deny Watson.

There would be one last crack at goal in stoppage time, and it came from an unlikely source in County left back Josh Reid, and it took another good save from Clark to keep the scores level at full time.

What the managers said

Ross County boss John Hughes: "It was a game of two halves. In the first, I felt we were very good in terms of passing the ball, and we got our goal and had a few other chances.

"In the second half, it was all St Johnstone, but we stood up to it to be fair. Late on, we could have nicked it off the set piece, but in saying that big Ross Laidlaw had a great save as well.

"There was a mistake for their goal, but we're not going to point the finger of blame. We're all in it together, we win together and lose together."

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: "That's the poorest we've started a game this season. I thought after 20 minutes, we started to play. Our workrate in the first 10 minutes wasn't good enough, but we got better, got the goal and until virtually the last couple of minutes of the second half I thought we were the better team.

"We had good chances - I can't fault them. Their application, in difficult conditions, was excellent for 60 to 70 minutes. It was soft and slidey and quite hard to play football on, but the lads did well.

"The reaction after going a goal down was great, and in the second half we probably had the majority of chances - but we've got to take them and put the game to bed."

What's next?

Ross County travel to face Livingston on Saturday January 9; kick-off 3pm. St Johnstone visit Dundee United at the same time.