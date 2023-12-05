Ross County vs Motherwell. Scottish Premiership.
Global Energy Stadium.
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Wilkinson.
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Brown with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Simon Murray (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Brown.
Goal! Ross County 2, Motherwell 0. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.
Attempt blocked. James Brown (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Allardice.
Attempt saved. Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mika Biereth.
Attempt missed. Theo Bair (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Theo Bair.
Goal! Ross County 1, Motherwell 0. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Brown with a cross following a corner.