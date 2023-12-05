 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ross County vs Motherwell. Scottish Premiership.

Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County 2

  • S Murray (2nd minute)
  • Y Dhanda (18th minute)

Motherwell 0

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Wilkinson.
    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Ross County).
    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Leak (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Ross County).
    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Yan Dhanda (Ross County).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ben Purrington (Ross County).
    free_kick_won icon

    Brodie Spencer (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Brown with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.
    free_kick_won icon

    Scott Allardice (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Blair Spittal (Motherwell).
    corner icon

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (Motherwell).
    yellow_card icon

    Blair Spittal (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    corner icon

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Simon Murray (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Brown.
    goal icon

    Goal! Ross County 2, Motherwell 0. Yan Dhanda (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James Brown (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Allardice.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mika Biereth.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Theo Bair (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Theo Bair.
    goal icon

    Goal! Ross County 1, Motherwell 0. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Brown with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Brodie Spencer.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.