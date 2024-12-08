Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time
Ross County vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.
Global Energy Stadium.
Live
Ross County vs Rangers LIVE! Latest updates, score, highlights, match commentary and goals from the Scottish Premiership clash
Trending
- Igamane fires Rangers ahead at Ross County LIVE! & highlights
- Abu Dhabi GP build-up: Norris on pole for Hamilton's Mercedes farewell LIVE!
- Ashworth to leave Man Utd after just five months
- Liverpool latest: 'Salah close to signing new deal'
- Man Utd latest: From wanted to unwanted - Ashworth's manic 10 months
- England lose three quick wickets to give South Africa hope in ODI LIVE!
- WSL LIVE! Man Utd host Liverpool live on Sky
- Fulham vs Arsenal live on Sky: Arteta coy on Gabriel, Calafiori fitness
- Explained: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd after five months
- 'Not a lot of quality' - Amorim warns of 'long journey' for Man Utd