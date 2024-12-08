 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ross County vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County 0

    Rangers 1

    • H Igamane (6th minute)

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds
    Live

    Ross County vs Rangers LIVE! Latest updates, score, highlights, match commentary and goals from the Scottish Premiership clash

    Trending

    Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant to Sky Sports with NOW