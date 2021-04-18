Rotherham 0-1 Birmingham: Harlee Dean strikes late to boost Blues' survival hopes

Birmingham boosted their survival hopes and dented Rotherham's as a late winner from Harlee Dean secured a 1-0 win at the New York Stadium on Sunday.

Rotherham carved out decent opportunities for themselves throughout the 90 minutes, despite the Blues' visit being their fourth game since last Saturday, but failed to take them and were punished late on as a result.

Two minutes from time, a cross from the left flank was helped to the far post by Kristian Pedersen, where Dean leapt to meet it with company from Michael Ihiekwe.

Although Dean was initially credited with the goal, replays suggested it may later be confirmed as an own goal, with Ihiekwe's touch appearing to take the ball over the line.

A third win in four matches for Lee Bowyer's men - coupled with a fourth straight clean sheet - moves them nine points clear of the relegation zone, while Rotherham remain in 22nd, albeit with two games in hand over many of the teams around them.

How Birmingham won the relegation six-pointer in South Yorkshire

Clearly sensing a chance to prey upon a Rotherham side in the midst of an even more congested schedule than usual, Birmingham charged forward from the off, with Lukas Jutkiewicz heading Maxime Colin's cross over the bar inside the first 20 seconds.

They then tried to utilise Marc Roberts' long throw, with little success, before Steve Seddon sent a ball skidding across the six-yard box, with a well-placed Jonathan Leko unable to apply the telling touch from a central position.

Both sides had penalty claims waved away by referee Tim Robinson, too. The hosts were denied when the ball appeared to strike Pedersen's arm as he controlled a ball forward and, not long after that, the Blues had appeals turned down when Seddon was caught in the area.

The Millers grew into the game and passed up two opportunities midway through the first half. Angus MacDonald's faint touch on Lewis Wing's cross sent the ball beyond the far post, while Michael Smith could only loop a shot wide after being picked out by Matt Crooks.

They started the second half in a similar fashion. Freddie Ladapo had a shot cleared by Gary Gardner after Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge struggled to claim a corner from the left, before Richard Wood squared for the unmarked Wing, whose shot was blocked by Pedersen.

Inside the final 15 minutes, Jutkiewicz forced a smart save from Viktor Johansson after meeting another cross from Colin and then just as it looked as though the Millers would collect a valuable point, Dean headed in to send all three points back to St Andrew's.

Man of the match - Harlee Dean

Keith Andrews on Sky Sports Football:

"He was heavily involved in the goal after putting Michael Ihiekwe under pressure but he was superb in marshalling that backline as Birmingham knew they were going to get constant pressure and direct balls. The clean sheets are building and that has been the foundation for their success in recent weeks."

What the managers said...

Rotherham's Paul Warne: "It's very frustrating. It felt like a 0-0 to me in the end. Not that we weren't trying to win, the lads gave everything physically, but it was a game where we just didn't take our chances and we've probably said that a few too many times this season. I think everyone can respect the fact the lads are well organised and give everything they can, but we just lack that killer touch in the box sometimes. Goals win games and, unfortunately, today we didn't get ours.

"I've just said to the lads, for 95 per cent of the time, I can't argue with their effort, but you need the dressing room to have belief. I have belief in them but they walk onto the pitch. If we were to play Wednesday night and pick up a win, the league table would look a lot better for us and the opportunity to stay up would be greater. However, we are running out of games. But while you've got a 'might' you've got something to fight for and that's what we'll continue to do."

Birmingham's Lee Bowyer: "It's a big step to put that nine-point gap there and put a little gap between us and Derby as well. Since I've walked through the door, I know the players are going to give me everything and they did. Rotherham asked a lot of questions of us at times and we defended our box really well. Thankfully, we got the goal that gives us three points. Was it pretty? Not really, but at this stage of the season the most important thing is those three points.

"It gives the players belief. When I first came in, their confidence was low and I just reminded them they are all good players at a good club and they wouldn't be here if they weren't good. Today, and in the last six games, they've shown that they can play and we have a good group of players here. It's a good base to build from, going forward."

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on Wednesday, April 21. Rotherham host Middlesbrough at the New York Stadium at 6pm, while Birmingham host Nottingham Forest at 7.45pm. Both matches will be live across Sky Sports.