Rotherham 3-0 Blackpool: Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Harding and Georgie Kelly steer Millers to victory

Rotherham matched their best ever start to a second tier campaign following a 3-0 win over Blackpool.

Goals from Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Harding and Georgie Kelly took the promoted side's tally to 13 points from the opening eight games of the season, equalling the tally they achieved in 1965/66.

They were full value for their victory - their third of the campaign - and on this evidence it looks as if the Millers will finally snap their yo-yo status which has seen them swap between the Championship and League One every season since 2016.

Blackpool were overrun at the New York Stadium and sit in mid-table after a second defeat in three games.

It might have been different for them had they gone in front inside the opening two minutes as Callum Connolly twice went close.

First, his deflected shot went just wide, with goalkeeper Viktor Johansson beaten, before he glanced the resulting corner inches wide of the far post.

Rotherham began to find their feet and could have led in the seventh minute when a short-corner routine saw Dan Barlaser cross for Grant Hall, but the defender stabbed just wide at the far post.

The Millers continued to boss the game and were rewarded with a 34th-minute opener.

Barlaser sent a ball in towards Richard Wood, whose miscued header fell perfectly for Ogbene to send a looping header past Daniel Grimshaw and into the far corner.

The second half began on an even keel as both sides enjoyed spells of pressure, but a golden chance came Rotherham's way in the 72nd minute.

The hosts advanced down the right and a loose ball fell invitingly to Ben Wiles 15 yards out, but the midfielder's first-time effort crashed into a post with Grimshaw a spectator.

Rotherham were not to be denied and two goals in three minutes killed the game.

Harding doubled the lead in the 82nd minute when he poked home at the back post after Tolaji Bola sent Barlaser's free-kick across the face of goal.

Ogbene had a goal disallowed moments later when he tapped in Wiles' goalbound header from an offside position.

Warne's side were not to be denied and put the gloss on it three minutes later when Kelly turned home the rebound after Grimshaw had parried Ogbene's effort from distance.

What the managers said...

Rotherham's Paul Warne: "I was proud to stand there as their manager and all the praise should go to the players, they showed a lot of confidence. I thought they were really good. When I looked at the fixtures at the start of the season, these games in comparison to some looked not easy, but we haven't played Norwich, Burnley or Sheffield United yet. So I can't say I am getting excited but I am really proud watching the team. It is a good group, they look after themselves and they are a tight group. They are all in it together, it is good to see.

"We have rode our luck in many games, Preston smoked us, QPR smoked us, so we could have come away from those games with nothing. I am optimistic for this group but you are only ever one game or one collection of injuries away from trouble. I am not overly optimistic, I am happy that we are ticking along. You have to pick up points when you are playing well because there is going to be a period where we don't play well and we are in trouble. I do know before the World Cup there is a Norwich, Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton week which sounds amazing."

Blackpool's Michael Appleton: "It wasn't great. As a coach and a manager for a number of years, all I want to do when I lose a game of football is lose it in a certain way and for my team to show character regardless of who they are up against in terms of ability or physical presence. Just show a bit of personality and I thought we lacked that tonight. It is

hard for me to take because I just want to get on the pitch myself and show the players what I mean by personality.

"We were a little bit reactive. If you look at the three goals, Rotherham got first contact in the box and you are going to struggle. We just made it far too easy for them and it is difficult to take."