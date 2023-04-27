Rotherham 1-2 Cardiff: Late Cedric Kipre strike moves Bluebirds to cusp of safety

Rotherham United vs Cardiff City. Sky Bet Championship.
New York StadiumAttendance10,219.
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Rotherham United and Cardiff City at the New York Stadium as Cedric Kipre struck in the 87th minute to seal a vital win for the Bluebirds.
Thursday 27 April 2023 22:35, UK
Cardiff all-but assured their survival in the Sky Bet Championship as they sealed a late 2-1 victory at fellow strugglers Rotherham.
Cedric Kipre struck in the closing stages at the New York Stadium - just over a month after the original fixture had been abandoned with Cardiff leading - to move them six points clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining. They also have a superior goal difference to Reading in 22nd.
Rotherham, meanwhile, remain three points above the drop, still in need of three points to essentially guarantee their safety from their final two games.
It was drama nearly from the off in such a big game near the bottom of the table. Rotherham started the brighter and Jordan Hugill hit the bar early on, before Cardiff took the lead with their first real attack on 11 minutes. Perry Ng's cross found Kion Etete in the box, and he headed in.
Rotherham rebuilt their momentum and found a deserved equaliser on 37 minutes. It also came from a ball into the box as Wes Harding found Chiedozie Ogbene, who thumped a header into the roof of the net.
Cardiff then really ought to have restored their lead in first-half stoppage-time. Conor Coventry was guilty of bringing down Jaden Philogene in the box - or at least on the edge of the box - but Sory Kaba rattled the crossbar with his attempt from 12 yards.
The second half seemed to dwindle a little as both sides played towards a point, but in the 87th minute Kipre capitalised on Rotherham's failure to clear from a free-kick, flashing home a fierce drive from close range to seal a vital Cardiff win.
Rotherham's Matt Taylor:
"We'll find a way to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves down. We've got a massive game on Monday now. The end was a culmination of being unable to handle their power at the top end of the pitch.
"We were trying to win the game but we didn't get up the pitch enough in the second half. That's what the league has done to us. Now we need to go and pick up three points."
Cardiff's Sabri Lamouchi:
"The conditions here were not easy tonight. We didn't start the game in a good way, but we scored immediately after 10 minutes. We created a lot after that, but then unfortunately we conceded a goal and gave them a chance to come back.
"Before the break we had a chance with the penalty [but missed it]. The second half was a little bit better, there was more quality from our side, and I think we deserved the three points. I'm so happy for the team and the fans as well, because it's been such a difficult season."
Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom
Blackpool vs Millwall, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
West Brom vs Norwich, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Cardiff vs Huddersfield, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app
Blackburn vs Luton, 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app