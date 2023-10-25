Rotherham 2-0 Coventry: Lee Peltier, Oliver Rathbone secure valuable win for Millers

A fine second-half performance saw Rotherham earn just their second victory of the Championship season as they beat Coventry 2-0.

Lee Peltier glanced in shortly after the interval and then Ollie Rathbone lashed home in stoppage time to give the depleted Millers' season a much-needed shot in the arm.

This was one of their best performances of the campaign and it sees them cut the gap to safety to five points with a game in hand.

Coventry had chances to get back into the game when they were trailing 1-0, but their inconsistent start to the season continues.

The Sky Blues made an assured start and almost took a 13th-minute lead when Kyle McFadzean found Ellis Simms in space 12 yards out, but his instinctive first-time shot was well saved by Sweden goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

The Millers settled down and also had a fine chance to go ahead seven minutes later.

Cafu played Jordan Hugill in down the left and his cross was perfect for Fred Onyedinma at the near post and the net seemed destined to bulge, but the on-loan Luton man planted his header wide.

Neither side could get a grip on the match as promising positions for both were let down by poor final passes.

The second half immediately brought more entertainment as the Millers went ahead in the 51st minute.

Cafu whipped in a delicious corner to the near post and Peltier sent a glancing header into the far corner.

Coventry's response was strong and they created a raft of chances to equalise.

Simms had a fine double opportunity as he met Jay Dasilva's cross with a powering head that saw Johansson pull off a miraculous one-handed save, with the Everton loanee firing the rebound into the side netting.

Ben Sheaf then forced Johansson into another save with a shot from distance before Matt Godden could not make sufficient contact with a cross when the goal was gaping.

The game was suddenly alive and Rotherham had two great chances of their own to extend their lead.

First, Seb Revan's cross fell to Rathbone and he looked primed to score but Ben Wilson got down to make a fine stop and then Hugill sent a header against the post from Dexter Lembikisa's cross.

The Millers kept on pushing as Christ Tiehi sent a looping header just wide, Onyedinma shot straight at Wilson when through on goal and then the Sky Blues goalkeeper made a flying save to keep out Rathbone's vicious strike.

Milan van Ewijk had a shot blocked and then Tatsuhiro Sakamoto put a glancing header inches wide as Coventry pushed for an equaliser.

But Rotherham deservedly made the game safe in the third minute of added time when Rathbone lashed home Georgie Kelly's knockdown.

The managers

Rotherham's Matt Taylor:

"My main message after the game was that I have stood there hurt and they have listened to me being hurt enough times to make sure we enjoy these moments. That was a big three points."

Coventry's Mark Robins:

"It was disappointing, I can't remember being as disappointed for a long time. I don't think we have done enough any way. We were in control in the first half, but we were missing 10 per cent and were sloppy. But we created some decent opportunities, the keeper has made some good saves. This is what happens in Championship football. Unless you can muster more intent and more energy to go and make it happen you get hurt. What we did was the opposite.

"Despite all those things I have spoken about, we still had enough chances to win the game. I think we got what we deserved in the end. We have lost because we have not made the most of the opportunities. We have given them hope and they took their opportunities. If you're a little bit off it you get punished."