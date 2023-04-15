Rotherham 0-2 Luton Town: Hatters ease to victory

Luton kept up the pressure at the top of the Championship with a 2-0 victory at Rotherham.

Goals either side of the break from Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow did the damage as they made it 10 games unbeaten and kept alive their hopes of gate-crashing the automatic places.

Rotherham's recent run had given them a bit of breathing space above their relegation rivals but they remain firmly in the scrap to stay up following this defeat.

Luton threatened first in the game and it took a brave block from Tyler Blackett to prevent Marvelous Nakamba's powerful strike from testing Josh Vickers.

Both teams then seemed to cancel one another out with neither goalkeeper being forced into a save for a large period.

Morris would have been disappointed not to hit the target when his flicked header from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's cross landed on the roof of the net.

Luton were really starting to press before the break and it was only an incredible last-ditch save from Vickers that denied Amari'i Bell what looked like a certain goal.

Morris then carved out the opener himself after 45 minutes. The big striker cut back inside onto his left foot and fired into the roof of the net from an awkward angle.

Luton picked up where they left off in the second half and doubled their lead after 47 minutes.

Wes Harding handled a cross from Cody Drameh and Woodrow stroked home after his initial penalty had been saved by Vickers.

Rotherham tried to rally and a long-range free-kick from substitute Domingos Quina momentarily had Ethan Horvath scrambling before it drifted wide.

A mazy run for Quina then resulted in a chance for Jamie Lindsay but his shot from the edge of the area was blocked.

Luton could have put the game beyond doubt thanks to a swift move involving Drameh and Mpanzu which ended with Allan Campbell having hit shot deflected off target by Richard Wood.

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley rose highest from Drameh's corner but Vickers managed to grasp his powerful header.

The visitors were still hunting a third goal and substitute Louie Watson tried to turn in a cross with his backheel but it was kept out by Vickers at his near post.

Rotherham were the ones pushing in the seven minutes of added-on time but Luton resiliently saw off a number of crosses into the box.

The final chance of the game fell the Millers' way but Quina's free-kick from right on the edge of the box took a deflection and drifted harmlessly wide.

The managers

Rotherham's Matt Taylor:

"It was a moment of quality towards the end of the first half and we started the second half so, so poorly. We just were not quite good enough. We have to hold our hands up and say they were better than us. Not many teams have stopped us as well as they did. They were two poor moments for us. It made it awfully hard second half.

"We almost matched them up a little bit in terms of the formation. It was a messy game to start with but the ball did not stay in our control. They used their experience so, so well and you can see why they are third in the league. There is a lot to like about how Luton have set up as a team and it's what we aspire to be. We wanted to produce a better performance than we did."

Luton's Rob Edwards:

"All we can do is win our games. Sheffield United are in a really commanding position and still have their game in hand. We will keep trying to win as many games as possible, that is all we can do. We have got real momentum at the moment and if it is going to be the play-offs, we need to take that momentum into them as well. We probed really well and got into the final third well. We just lacked that little bit of spark but it was coming.

"Carlton's magic got us that first goal and when we went two-nil up the onus was not on us to go chasing the game. When we are in that stage, we can see the game out. It is hard when they throw the kitchen sink at you and there are some giants on the pitch. Overall, I am delighted with the group. They fight so hard for each other and the badge and the fans."