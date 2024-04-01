Rotherham United 2-1 Millwall: Charlie Wyke winner helps Millers delay relegation for at least another week

Rotherham staved off relegation from the Sky Bet Championship for at least another week after they battled to a 2-1 win over Millwall.

The Millers have endured a harrowing season, with this just their fourth victory and a dire run of 10 losses in their last 11 matches saw them on the brink of relegation on Easter Monday.

A crazy final 20 minutes saw Rotherham twice go ahead to get their first win since Boxing Day.

The Millers would need a footballing miracle to survive the drop but they gave their supporters a wholehearted performance and something to cheer with the rare victory.

Loanee striker Charlie Wyke nodded in the winner with four minutes left to play and it ensured Neil Harris' side remain in danger of the drop themselves - just four points above the relegation zone.

Rotherham were the first to threaten when Femi Seriki's inviting cross was touched towards goal by Japhet Tanganga and held onto by Matija Sarkic.

The first time Viktor Johansson was called into action was when Ryan Leonard took aim from distance and produced a routine save from the Sweden international.

He had to get down a lot quicker to Millwall's next effort as Rotherham failed to clear and Zian Flemming's whipped effort was tipped just wide.

Millwall continued to push for an opener before the break and Jake Cooper should have hit the target with a close-range header.

The visitors started the second half on top and looked dangerous from a succession of set-pieces, with Duncan Watmore's header punched away by Johansson and then Flemming's shot blocked by Seriki. Flemming also diverted a header from Leonard's corner just wide.

Watmore then ran at the Millers' defence but his shot was wildly off target.

It was again from a corner that the Londoners came close with Tanganga's effort clawed away from the line by Johansson.

Rotherham could have opened the scoring from a corner of their own but Hakeem Odoffin headed wide from Cafu's delivery.

They took the lead with the next attack after 71 minutes as Seb Revan cut in from the right and lashed into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Millwall really ought to have equalised as the ball fell kindly to Michael Obafemi from a long throw but the striker was denied by a brave block from Johansson.

They did get the leveller after 78 minutes as Ryan Longman reacted quickest to a scramble in the box to poke over the line.

Rotherham went back in front after 86 minutes with Wyke getting a touch to Revan's cross and nestling it beyond Sarkic. They then defended stoutly through six minutes of added on time.

