Rotherham United 0-1 Stoke City: Lewis Baker scores stunning free-kick as Potters extend unbeaten run to seven games

Lewis Baker's first-half goal proved enough as Stoke extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches with a narrow 1-0 victory at Championship bottom side Rotherham.

The Potters have not lost since a home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on December 9, which cost former boss Alex Neil his job.

New manager Steven Schumacher secured his second victory in the hotseat thanks to Baker's stunning free-kick.

Quick thinking from Viktor Johansson denied an early chance for Baker, who had been put through on goal by a smart ball from Ryan Mmaee.

Rotherham's first attempt on goal came from former Stoke man Sam Clucas and his speculative drive from distance took a slight deflection before whistling just wide.

Andre Vidigal then forced a save out of Johansson with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Stoke took the lead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage-time, with Baker lashing in an unstoppable free-kick from the edge of the box.

A sweeping move almost yielded a second for the visitors early in the second half with Sead Haksabanovic leading the charge and finding Vidigal, who fired over the top.

Rotherham were upping the pressure around the hour mark and a low corner from Ollie Rathbone caused trouble for the Stoke defence. The ball fell to Christ Tiehi at the back post but his effort landed on the roof of the net.

The visiting side seemed content to keep hold of the ball and their solitary goal lead.

It was a dangerous game to play and the Millers tried to threaten their lead, with the introduction of big striker Tom Eaves giving them a more direct option.

New Stoke signing Luke Cundle - who was on loan at Schumacher's former club Plymouth for the first half of the season - got in a tangle when attempting to prod past Johansson from Vidigal's pass.

Rotherham had six minutes of added on time to try and grab an equaliser and reliable substitute Georgie Kelly was brought on to spearhead their attacks.

Stoke had a big chance to put the game to bed moments later when Vidigal found space in the box but his shot was palmed out by Johansson and ran away from substitute Tyrese Campbell, who was lying in wait for a tap-in.

Vidigal caught Seb Revan in possession with the game's last attack but a desperate challenge from Cohen Bramall denied him a clean strike on goal.

The managers

Rotherham's Leam Richardson:

"Hopefully we will be busy next week. We have needed bodies from January first. We are struggling to fill the bench.

"The first emotion was there was a game there to be won. I think it was a 0-0 game with one moment of quality which wins the game.

"I don't think it should have been a free-kick. I think their manager would be saying the same thing if it was a flipside.

"In the second half we were the aggressor without having that final moment of quality or decision making.

"We have been very diligent in certain areas and aggressive in others. One of my frustrations is we got in some good areas but we need to be more aggressive with our crosses and shots.

"We have got to improve daily and have really good habits. We have to keep being really positive and working hard.

"I won't have anybody knock the lads' work effort or endeavour."

Stoke's Steven Schumacher:

"It was a brilliant goal, unstoppable. I am really pleased for him [Baker] because he hasn't played much football. He's a proper model professional.

"He is the type of player who competes very well and he's got a goal in him. It's important he stays available. He's doing really well and he's a talented player.

"When you come to a new club you try to build relationships with people. This system is designed for players like him, midfielders who score goals.

"Hopefully he can keep contributing. He's one of the best two-footed players I have worked with."

"I think it was a really tough game and what we expected. You have to come and battle and stand up to everything Rotherham throw at you. It's a tough place to come to. It was a really good performance.

"The way they play, you have got to try and be brave but use your brain as well. It was really well executed from my players."