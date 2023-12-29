Rotherham United 1-1 Sunderland: Jack Clarke earns point for Black Cats

Sunderland had to battle back to earn a 1-1 draw at Championship strugglers Rotherham.

Two second-half goals ensured a point for both sides with Jack Clarke getting a deflected leveller for the visitors after Sam Clucas put the Millers ahead.

Rotherham remained bottom despite picking up four points from their two post-Christmas matches, while Sunderland dropped out of the top six.

It was a quiet opening 15 minutes but the game almost came to life when Dan Neil took aim from distance and saw his effort whistle just wide of target.

Rotherham almost capitalised on a loose ball from Jobe Bellingham in midfield and Jordan Hugill was able to send Sam Nombe clear on goal. The Millers' record signing's effort was kept out by the onrushing Anthony Patterson.

From the resulting corner, a flicked effort from Hakeem Odoffin was touched over the top by Patterson.

Patterson again came to Sunderland's rescue as he got down low to tip Nombe's bending effort behind.

Again the corner caused panic in the Black Cats box and the visitors would have been relieved to see the ball scrambled over the top after Jamie Lindsay had tried a backheel.

Rotherham were certainly creating the better chances with only a wayward effort from Clarke in response from Michael Beale's side.

Odoffin was the next to come close for the home side as he flicked a header goalwards but into Patterson's grasp.

Rotherham got the opener in the 48th minute when Sam Clucas volleyed in superbly from the edge of the box after running onto Pierre Ekwah's cleared header.

Sunderland responded with Clarke leading another attack. He found Trai Hume but his effort was easily dealt with by Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Luke O'Nien then tried a long-range effort which flew just wide of Johansson's goal.

The visitors started to enjoy more possession and finally got on level terms with 17 minutes left.

It came when Alex Pritchard's cross was only cleared as far as Clarke and his effort took a deflection to loop over Johansson and in.

Sunderland were pushing for all three points in the final 10 minutes. A vicious volley from O'Nien was blocked while a decent chance fell to Dan Ballard but the defender fired wide from the edge of the box.

Six minutes of added time gave both sides a chance to grab a winner.

Rotherham substitute Georgie Kelly fired into the stand when off balance down the left.

Sunderland threatened when Pritchard found Timothee Pembele with a cross from the left but his header was gathered at the second attempt by Johansson.

The Millers could have nicked it right at the end but Tom Eaves headed Cafu's cross off target.

The managers

Rotherham's Leam Richardson:

"I think the level of effort and commitment was there. We probably played better than we did in the previous game (the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough).

"(Clucas') goal was worthy of winning any game. His performance deserved the goal as well. He and Christ (Tiehi) were asked to do many jobs and they did them very well.

"Credit again goes to the players. I thought we were worthy of a positive result. Certainly in the first half we were in the ascendancy.

"We are still quite new to each other. We are not blessed with what we have available.

"I demand a minimum level of something. The players know that. We have certainly had that in the four games I've been here.

"I thought there was a game there to be possibly won."

Sunderland's Michael Beale:

"We had to have a real, honest conversation at half-time because we did not really execute our gameplan. In the first half we were slow getting started.

"Other teams have come here and found it difficult. Not just ourselves.

"We started the second half in the worst possible way. But I was really pleased with our reaction.

"I want us to be less fussy and spiteful in the final third. There has to be an end product from our possession.

"We were due the luck with the deflection, over the last three games.

"There is a frustration going away. We have to recover and go again."