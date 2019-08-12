Live on Sky: Salford set for Carabao Cup debut against Leeds
Watch Salford City vs Leeds United live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm
Salford City will make their Carabao Cup debut when they face Leeds United in the first round at the Peninsula Stadium, live on Sky Sports.
The hosts, who are now in League Two, are set for one of the biggest games in their history when they face Marcelo Bielsa's Championship side.
Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup clash…
Salford City vs Leeds
August 13, 2019, 7:00pm
Team news
Salford captain Liam Hogan remains a doubt for the visit of Leeds.
Defender Hogan has seen a surgeon in a bid to resolve the injury which ruled him out of City's first two matches of the season.
Boss Graham Alexander has no other injury concerns and could opt to make changes with Jake Beesley and Luke Armstrong pushing for places in the starting line-up.
Leeds will hand a debut to Eddie Nketiah, who joined on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.
Illan Meslier may get a chance in goal while Gaetano Berardi, Gjanni Alioski, Robbie Gotts, Jamie Shackleton and Helder Costa will also be in contention.
Jack Clarke could make his first appearance since completing his move to Tottenham and returning to Leeds on loan. Luke Ayling (ankle) and Tyler Roberts (knee) are still sidelined.
Added spice
Salford are owned by Manchester United’s class of ’92 - Gary Neville, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville.
The former United stars are behind Salford's rise to the Football League, which adds an extra dimension to the clash with Leeds.
The managers
Salford manager Graham Alexander: "I'd say the biggest game was the play-off final back in May because of the change in the club's fortunes from the National League into the Football League for the first time. It's got to be the biggest game in the club's history, but as an opponent we've played Leeds United, without a shadow of a doubt, are the biggest club we've ever faced. It's a fantastic draw for us."
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: "For us this game is very interesting, with the connections with Manchester United and we are going to play the game as seriously as we can.
"Salford have some characteristics of typical British style of play, with big strikers and big defenders too. At the same time they have a modern dynamic too, they have a good link and good balance of styles."
"It's going to be a very tasty match. I'm definitely looking forward to it, I was born in Leeds and have spent most of my life there. I've got a couple of mates that support Leeds, so it'll be nice to play against them and have a catch-up with them afterwards, but we've got nothing to lose, we'll be looking to cause a shock."
Salford striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe
Carabao Cup first round result
One Carabao Cup first round tie was played last week with Portsmouth beating Birmingham 3-0 at Fratton Park to book their place in the second round.
When is the second round draw?
The Carabao Cup second round will take place live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, August 13.
The draw will be hosted by Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods and will take place following the conclusion of Salford's clash with Leeds.
The winning teams from round one will be joined in the hat by the 13 Premier League teams not involved in European competitions, alongside Championship sides Cardiff City and Fulham.
Everton, Newcastle, Leicester, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Aston Villa, Watford, Brighton, Burnley, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Norwich enter the fray with the seven remaining Premier League clubs coming in from the third round.