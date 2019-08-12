Live on Sky: Salford set for Carabao Cup debut against Leeds

Salford City host Leeds United in the Carabao Cup at the Peninsula Stadium, live on Sky Sports on Tuesday evening

Salford City will make their Carabao Cup debut when they face Leeds United in the first round at the Peninsula Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

The hosts, who are now in League Two, are set for one of the biggest games in their history when they face Marcelo Bielsa's Championship side.

Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup clash…

Salford City vs Leeds Live on

Team news

Salford captain Liam Hogan remains a doubt for the visit of Leeds.

Defender Hogan has seen a surgeon in a bid to resolve the injury which ruled him out of City's first two matches of the season.

Boss Graham Alexander has no other injury concerns and could opt to make changes with Jake Beesley and Luke Armstrong pushing for places in the starting line-up.

1:36 Eddie Nketiah will make his debut in Leeds' Carabao Cup match at Salford on Tuesday following his loan move from Arsenal, head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed Eddie Nketiah will make his debut in Leeds' Carabao Cup match at Salford on Tuesday following his loan move from Arsenal, head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed

Leeds will hand a debut to Eddie Nketiah, who joined on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

Illan Meslier may get a chance in goal while Gaetano Berardi, Gjanni Alioski, Robbie Gotts, Jamie Shackleton and Helder Costa will also be in contention.

Jack Clarke could make his first appearance since completing his move to Tottenham and returning to Leeds on loan. Luke Ayling (ankle) and Tyler Roberts (knee) are still sidelined.

Added spice Salford are owned by Manchester United’s class of ’92 - Gary Neville, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Phil Neville.



The former United stars are behind Salford's rise to the Football League, which adds an extra dimension to the clash with Leeds.

The managers

Salford manager Graham Alexander: "I'd say the biggest game was the play-off final back in May because of the change in the club's fortunes from the National League into the Football League for the first time. It's got to be the biggest game in the club's history, but as an opponent we've played Leeds United, without a shadow of a doubt, are the biggest club we've ever faced. It's a fantastic draw for us."

1:04 The Class of '92 Full Time is back on Sky Sports as Salford City's incredible journey continues. Watch the story unfold from Friday at 10.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event The Class of '92 Full Time is back on Sky Sports as Salford City's incredible journey continues. Watch the story unfold from Friday at 10.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: "For us this game is very interesting, with the connections with Manchester United and we are going to play the game as seriously as we can.

"Salford have some characteristics of typical British style of play, with big strikers and big defenders too. At the same time they have a modern dynamic too, they have a good link and good balance of styles."

"It's going to be a very tasty match. I'm definitely looking forward to it, I was born in Leeds and have spent most of my life there. I've got a couple of mates that support Leeds, so it'll be nice to play against them and have a catch-up with them afterwards, but we've got nothing to lose, we'll be looking to cause a shock." Salford striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe

How to watch

Salford vs Leeds is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app.

Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms shortly after the final whistle.

1:37 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley and Salford Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley and Salford

Tuesday's other Carabao Cup first round fixtures

Away from Salford vs Leeds, their are 32 other games taking place in the first round on Tuesday evening.

Kick-off at 7.45pm unless stated:

AFC Wimbledon vs Milton Keynes Dons

Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland

Barnsley vs Carlisle United

Blackburn Rovers vs Oldham Athletic

Blackpool vs Macclesfield Town

Bradford City vs Preston North End

Brentford vs Cambridge United

Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham Town

Charlton Athletic vs Forest Green Rovers

Colchester United vs Swindon Town

Coventry City vs Exeter City

Gillingham vs Newport County

Grimsby Town vs Doncaster Rovers

Huddersfield Town vs Lincoln City

Luton Town vs Ipswich Town

Mansfield Town vs Morecambe

Middlesbrough vs Crewe Alexandra

Nottingham Forest vs Fleetwood Town

Oxford United vs Peterborough United

Plymouth Argyle vs Leyton Orient

Port Vale vs Burton Albion

QPR vs Bristol City

Rochdale vs Bolton Wanderers

Scunthorpe United vs Derby County

Shrewsbury Town vs Rotherham United

Stevenage vs Southend United

Swansea City vs Northampton Town

Tranmere Rovers vs Hull City

Walsall vs Crawley Town

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City

Wycombe Wanderers vs Reading

West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall (kick-off 8pm)

How to follow

You can keep-up-to-date with all the goals as they go in from the Carabao Cup first round on the Sky Sports digital platforms.

Follow all the action with our dedicated live blog on the Sky Sports website and app.

Highlights will then be published from every game on the Sky Sports digital platforms shortly after the final whistles.

Carabao Cup first round result One Carabao Cup first round tie was played last week with Portsmouth beating Birmingham 3-0 at Fratton Park to book their place in the second round.

When is the second round draw?

The Carabao Cup second round will take place live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, August 13.

The draw will be hosted by Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods and will take place following the conclusion of Salford's clash with Leeds.

1:55 Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round game between Portsmouth and Birmingham Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round game between Portsmouth and Birmingham

The winning teams from round one will be joined in the hat by the 13 Premier League teams not involved in European competitions, alongside Championship sides Cardiff City and Fulham.

Everton, Newcastle, Leicester, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Aston Villa, Watford, Brighton, Burnley, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Norwich enter the fray with the seven remaining Premier League clubs coming in from the third round.