Salford 2-0 Stevenage: Mani Dieseruvwe hits double as City win first ever Football League game

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford and Stevenage. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford and Stevenage.

Salford City cruised to victory in their first ever Football League game as Mani Dieseruvwe inspired their 2-0 win over Stevenage.

The club, who are part-owned by the 'Class of 92' - with Paul Scholes watching at Moor Lane - had won promotion from the National League last season and made light work of their opening fixture at the higher level.

Team news Richie Towell and Martin Smith made their debuts for Salford, while Chris Stokes, Jamie Fielding and Tom Soares all made their debuts for Stevenage. Dean Parrett was back in the side for the first time since leaving three years ago.

Dieseruvwe struck either side of half-time to seal the win, getting City off to a perfect start to life in League Two against a surprisingly flat Stevenage side, who themselves had just missed out on the play-offs last season.

Salford dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after 29 minutes thanks to a fantastic team move.

Salford City's Mani Dieseruvwe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game

Debutant Martin Smith threaded a fine defence-splitting pass through to Scott Wiseman, who found Dieseruvwe in the middle, and he made no mistake in prodding home from six yards.

Player ratings Salford: Neal (7), Wiseman (8), Pond (7), Piergianni (7), Touray (7), Shelton (6), Maynard (6), Towell (7), Smith (7), Rooney (6), Dieseruvwe (8)



Subs: Beesley (n/a), Armstrong (n/a), Threlkeld (n/a)



Stevenage: Farman (5), Wildin (5), Cuthbert (5), Fielding (5), Stokes (5), Iontton (5), Parrett (5), Soares (5), Vancooten (5), Sonupe (6), Guthrie (5)



Subs: Taylor (5), Newton (5), Husin (n/a)



Man of the match: Mani Dieseruvwe

Amid a host of other chances, Dieseruvwe doubled his tally and Salford's lead three minutes after half-time, pouncing on a well-worked free-kick to poke in at the second time of asking.

It took 75 minutes for Stevenage to even test Salford goalkeeper Chris Neal, and even then it was a straightforward enough save, as he got down low to block Danny Newton's header from a corner.

Man of the Match - Mani Dieseruvwe

What a way to help your side announce themselves in the Football League. Dieseruvwe scored two but could have had a hatful more as he proved a constant nuisance to the Stevenage defence. He will be one to watch this season.

What's next?

Salford City head to Crawley Town next Saturday, while Stevenage host Exeter. Both games are 3pm kick-offs