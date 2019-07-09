Sarajevo vs Celtic: Neil Lennon stresses importance of Champions League qualification

Neil Lennon is desperate for Celtic to qualify for the Champions League group stages

Neil Lennon stressed the importance of Champions League football to Celtic as he prepares for the first of four qualifiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Hoops take on Sarajevo in the first leg of their first qualifier at the Asim Ferhatovic Hase stadium on Tuesday night.

The Parkhead boss is desperate to make the group stages but he knows the route if difficult and lengthy is ultimately worthwhile.

The Northern Irishman has Champions League experience as a Celtic player and from his first time as manager and he is looking for more.

He said: "It is very important. I have had experiences of it at Celtic before and for your development as a player and a manager and for the club, it means a lot.

"It is one of our main priorities, there is no question of that.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo is likely to make his competitive debut for Celtic

"We have eight games to negotiate if we can and that is almost a quarter of a [league] season.

"We know it is a difficult road to travel but we know the rewards are great at the end of it.

"These are the most difficult games. Champions League, when you get to the group stages is fantastic.

"But the hard work is getting there.

"We could have had an easier draw. I think Sarajevo will be tough opponents over the two games but the guys know what the incentives are, they know what is at stake."

Team news

Both Kieran Tierney and Olivier Ntcham are missing from the Celtic squad. Ntcham has been U21 duty with France while Tierney - who is wanted by Arsenal - is recovering from a hernia operation.

New signings Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and Christopher Jullien are likely to make their competitive debuts for the club.