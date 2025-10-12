Scotland 2-1 Belarus: Che Adams and Scott McTominay score to keep World Cup qualifying hopes on track

Scotland kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive despite an unconvincing 2-1 win against pointless Belarus at an edgy Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke's side remain unbeaten in Group C and they are now guaranteed at least a play-off place after Denmark's 3-1 victory over Greece as they look to end their 27-year exile from football's biggest tournament, but it was another frustrating display at the national stadium.

Che Adams opened the scoring against the side ranked 67 places below them, but chances were hard to come by in the first half.

Scotland had a penalty claim turned down before Belarus had the ball in the net, with relief when it was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Scott McTominay scored a crucial second late on to ease some of the Tartan Army's nerves, with the visitors pulling one back in stoppage time when Hleb Kuchko beat Andy Robertson to fire past Angus Gunn in stoppage time.

With the final qualifiers against Greece and Denmark to come next month, Scotland, who are second in Group C on goal difference, know two wins from their final two games and they will be at next summer's World Cup. However, they are now on a collision course with the Danes for top spot, with the possibility of a mouth-watering winner-takes-all game at Hampden on November 18.

Tartan Army torment as Scotland struggle to victory

Image: Scotland remain unbeaten in Group C

It was a slow start from Scotland with Belarus creating the first chances. Scott McKenna diverted German Barkovskiy's low cross for a corner, Evgeni Yablonskiy's drive was blocked and Pavel Zabelin sent a shot just over.

Adams then forced Fedor Lapoukhov into a save before sending a low strike into the net just a few minutes later. He was initially flagged offside with the goal eventually given after a VAR check.

The Tartan Army's nerves eased, a little.

Ben Gannon-Doak was next to threaten, firing the ball into the side netting.

Image: stats

Scotland's penalty claims were waved away after Adams went down in the box before Barkovskiy fired over the bar for the visitors as half time approached.

Gannon-Doak was denied by Lapoukhov twice in first-half stoppage-time as Scotland pushed for a second, and Scotland's dominance continued as the Belarus keeper made a smart save to deny McTominay after the break.

Steve Clarke's side were screaming for a penalty when Adams was bundled over by Yegor Parkhomenko, but replays showed the Scotland striker handled the ball first.

Image: Scott McTominay celebrates with Kieran Tierney after scoring to make it 2-0

Belarus then had the ball in the net when Evgeni Malashevich slotted past Gunn, but any jeers quickly turned back to cheers when it was disallowed for a foul on McTominay.

The hosts then had had another one chalked off - Gannon-Doak sent a cross to Adams only for it to come off his arm before going in. But their next effort did count, McTominay with a smart first touch and left-footed finish as Robertson's cross broke his way.

Into stoppage-time and Scotland switched off, with Kuchko taking advantage to make for a nervy end before the boos rang round Hampden despite the win maintaining their unbeaten record - and their World Cup dreams.

Clarke: 'It's a head scratcher'

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke:

"It's possibly as disappointed as I've been over the whole 72 games [I've been in charge]. We just didn't turn up.

"But before I go down that route, and you start asking me questions about why I'm feeling like that, it's also [good] to point out that performances don't get you qualification. And tonight was certainly not a performance.

"But we got three points, and that's six points from the double header, so we're really pleased about that, as everyone with a Scottish connection will be.

"It's a head scratcher, but I'll go away, I'll have a look, and we'll analyse it.

"Tonight we get the win but I'm disappointed in the team performance as their head coach.

"There have been many times when I've been sitting here saying how good they are and how they are a great group of lads. And they are. That doesn't change.

"But it doesn't mean to say that, as their head coach, sometimes I can't be disappointed in them.

"I've told them that in the dressing room, so they know what my feelings are.

"But I've got a great faith in them and I trust them absolutely. And I know that next month they'll be a different animal."