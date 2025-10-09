Scotland 3-1 Greece: Steve Clarke's side come from behind to keep World Cup qualifying hopes alive

Scotland's World Cup hopes remain very much alive after coming from behind to stun Greece 3-1 at Hampden Park.

As Steve Clarke took charge of a record-equalling 71st Scotland game, he was looking to keep hopes of ending a 27-year absence from football's biggest tournament on track.

But as the Scots struggled, Greece eventually took advantage of their dominance as Kostas Tsimikas fired them in front just after half-time.

How close are Scotland to qualifying? For automatic qualification, Scotland need to finish above Denmark on points with the sides meeting at Hampden in November in their final qualifier

Scotland can secure at least play-off on Sunday by beating Belarus, if Greece lose in Copenhagen

That was the spark the Scots needed as Ryan Christie slammed in a quick equaliser before Lewis Ferguson's first international goal gave them a surprise lead.

Lyndon Dykes added a late third to keep Scotland behind Group C leaders Denmark on goal difference with Belarus next up at Hampden on Sunday.

Scotland's crucial Hampden victory

It was a subdued atmosphere inside Hampden Park as the Tartan Army felt the nerves of what was at stake.

Greece dominated the opening stages and Vangelis Pavlidis should have had them ahead early on, but failed to head in Tasos Bakasetas' ball at the back post.

The visitors had most of the possession early on as Steve Clarke's side looked to use the pace of Ben Gannon-Doak down the left with little success.

There were boos on the half-time whistle which did little to inspire the Scots who were fired another warning from Greece just after the restart when Pavlidis headed Kostas Tsimikas' ball over the bar.

Aaron Hickey limped off, replaced by Anthony Ralston, with Gannon-Doak also hooked as Clarke looked to Billy Gilmour to inject some energy into the side.

It was Greece who took a deserved lead as Tsimikas steered the ball into the bottom corner as the Tartan Army feared their World Cup hopes were fading.

But somehow, Scotland were level just minutes later when Christie bundled Grant Hanley's ball into the net, which was eventually given after a long VAR check for offside.

Image: Ryan Christie equalised for Scotland minutes after coming on

Hampden Park then came to life.

Che Adams saw his effort deflected wide before, somehow, Scotland were ahead as Ferguson smashed Andy Robertson's ball into the roof of the net for his first international goal.

Both sides were denied late penalty shouts with Angus Gunn producing a fingertip save to stop Konstantelias Karetsas snatching a late draw.

Dykes was gifted his 10th Scotland goal in stoppage time as he was left with an empty net after Konstantinos Tzolakis' made a mess of trying to keep the ball in on the byline.

The World Cup dream was back on as Flower of Scotland rang around Hampden. A nation continues to believe.

Image: Lyndon Dykes celebrates his 10th Scotland goal

'They never know when they're beat'

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke:

"I've spoken often about the character and the attitude of this group, the Scottish public should love to have them because they never know when they're beat.

"They want to be remembered as a really successful group of players. Hopefully they're on their way to do that. This is three points, we've got another game on Sunday and we have to make sure we get three points.

"Results are the only thing that qualify you for a major tournament. I think that's one of the things that this group of players understand, you have to get the points.

"I thought when it went 1-1, they could smell a chance to win the game. They grabbed it with both hands, so it's really good.

"Sometimes you don't get what you deserve in football. Sometimes you get a little bit more than you deserve."